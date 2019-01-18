As it happened: City comfortably beat Huddersfield with improved second half
Matchday live text commentary blog from John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town face Manchester City in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports
How City were able to increase up the gears following a rather poor first half was impressive, they must be careful to not take their foot off the gas too much during matches because teams with more quality than Huddersfield will punish them.
This was always going to be a thankless task for Mark Hudson who was brave with his team selection but the quality of his side could not match City especially in the second half.
By the way there was a very nice tribute to David Wagner at half time here after he left the club this week. It is rare to see such an amicable and respectful parting of manager, club and fans but this is certainly one; today's very impressive augmented reality programme is full of his successes and plenty of well wishes to him.
To use one analysts phrasing "they are drifting through this match" but no matter whether or not this is against Huddersfield, they are chasing down top spot in the Premier League and this performance is the complete antithesis of the aggression and desire that they have showed in the past.
Huddersfield are playing far too deep but are hardly being punished for it. They have had one or two interesting attacks with Kongolo's shot straight at Ederson their only attempt on target.
Huddersfield though have responded well enough to going behind but can't get anything like a clear sight of the City goal. Fernandinho has just headed wide from a corner when he probably should have done better.
Sergio Aguero does return for City, while Kevin De Bruyne starts his first league game since Boxing Day. Sterling and Sane will bring pace to the wings; although it is somewhat surprising that neither of the Silvas start today, Guardiola clearly feels a more direct approach may bear fruit.
Let's get you up to speed with today's starting lineups...
Huddersfield XI: Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe; Hogg, Bacuna; Kachunga, Puncheon, Mbenga; Diakhaby.
Substitutes: Hamer, Jorgensen, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Pritchard, Deportee, Mounie.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
Substitutes: Muric, Stones, Delph, Foden, B.Silva, D.Silva, Jesus.
"It's been an emotional start to the week - there were a few goodbyes but since then there's been a real focus on the training field ahead of Sunday."
"We fully respect what David Wagner has done for Huddersfield Town, and he's done a lot for me too, as both a player and a coach.
"A Mark Hudson side will be full of intent and fight. Togetherness is something I really believe in."
Meanwhile Pep Guardiola highlighted the tricky aspects associated with visiting Huddersfield in mid-January...
"Forget the table, the schedule - focus on Huddersfield. It will be freezing and has always been complicated against them."
"Focus on what we have to do or else that is the first step to losing points."
City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt with a muscle problem but Guardiola has no other fresh injury problems.
Left-back Benjamin Mendy, who has had a knee injury since November, is nearing a return but is not yet ready.
We will have confirmed team lineups about an hour prior to kickoff on Sunday.
Keeping pace with Liverpool certainly hasn't been easy for Guardiola's men and again playing after their title challengers only adds to the pressure.
City though do look as slick as they have done all season at the moment. Gabriel Jesus has found his shooting boots, hence the recent emphatic scores. He will look to add to his tally in Yorkshire on Sunday, where anything but a assuring victory for the visitors would be a shock.
And yet, it did feel that it was the best for both parties to part now. Wagner will not be short of offers when he returns to the game after a short break - what he achieved in West Yorkshire brought huge admiration.
As for the club, they will look to prepare themselves for possible relegation. Hudson has been promoted from within to caretaker manager, but it is reported that Borussia Dortmund B team coach Jan Siewert will be announced as the new manager after this match.
After this week's most amicable parting of the ways with David Wagner, Hudson finds himself in charge of the team for a game in which a 3-0 defeat would be considered almost a minor triumph.
This match pits the lowest and highest scorers in the Premier League this season against one another. When they met in Manchester in August, City ran in six goals. With Pep Guardiola's side in free-scoring form, the expectation this time round will be for something similar.
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from West Yorkshire as Huddersfield begin life post David Wagner with a tough test against Pep Guardiola's side.
It is a 1:30pm kick-off on Sunday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.