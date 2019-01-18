As it happened: City comfortably beat Huddersfield with improved second half
Matchday live text commentary blog from John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town face Manchester City in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports

So that is all from the John Smith's Stadium as Man City close the gap to Liverpool down to four points once again. Huddersfield remain on 11 points and relegation becomes a greater reality with every match. There will be plenty of post match content to come across Vavel UK so keep tabs on that. Until the next time, good afternoon.
Full Time Analysis
This was very much a game of sections. City dominated the first 15 minutes with lots of possession, should have had a penalty but eventually got the opening goal through a rather fortuitous deflected shot. Then came a slow and sedate period in the latter stages of the first half in which City were sloppy and Huddersfield didn't try to capitalise on it. The second half started with much more directness and impetus from City, scoring two goals to take the game away from their hosts and then the match finished as a bit of a training exercise but Huddersfield did come onto City more as they had less and less to lose.

How City were able to increase up the gears following a rather poor first half was impressive, they must be careful to not take their foot off the gas too much during matches because teams with more quality than Huddersfield will punish them.

This was always going to be a thankless task for Mark Hudson who was brave with his team selection but the quality of his side could not match City especially in the second half. 

FT: Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
And that's that. City win by three goals to nil. 
90'+3 Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
Now that was a chance for Huddersfield. Delph accidentally prods a rather tame cross towards Mounie in the City area but the Terriers striker swipes at the ball and sends it wide of the post. That could and should have been a consolation goal for the hosts.
90' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
Three minutes of stoppage time are to be played at the conclusion of this match.
87' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
City have had it easy since scoring their third. Bernardo Silva was just put in on goal but he took it on his weaker right foot and it was straight at Lossl.
85' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
The 'Oles' are out as Huddersfield are stroking passes around the City midfield. They certainly haven't lost their humour in West Yorkshire despite a testing season for the club. It must be remembered that they have done very well to even get into the Premier League and stay in it for two seasons.
82' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
Pritchard crosses into the City area and Mounie manages to head down into the ground but Ederson is able to get down and claim it. Another decent chance for Huddersfield to get on the scoresheet.
80' Manchester City Substitution
Delph comes on to replace Gundogan for the visitors.
79' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
A chance for Huddersfield albeit rather speculative. Mounie collects a pass out on the left flank and gets his head down as he runs at Walker. He drops a shoulder and cuts onto his right foot, before bending a curling effort at the top right corner. Ederson looks beaten... but it flies wide of the post.
73' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
As this is all a bit of a training ground exercise now, one question that should be raised is Aguero's performance not only that but also the fine form of Jesus and whether the Brazilian should be considered City's number one striker now. Aguero has not been at the races today and it does feel as if this season his impact is waining slightly, Jesus seems to be peeking at the right time and I would not be surprised if he started more games in the second part of the season than Aguero.
71' Manchester City Substitution
Sane goes off, he has come to life in this second half and was involved in both of their goals, Bernardo Silva replaces him.
66' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
Huddersfield are seeing a bit more of the ball now, they have a tough ask to even register a goal and also a tough job if they are to remain in the Premier League. Given their quality compared to the rest, the injuries that have cost them their key players in recent months and lack of goalscoring threat, it is difficult to see how they will avoid relegation. It appears like it is going to be a rebuilding job in the Championship next season, although they shouldn't be written off until it is mathematical. 
64' Huddersfield Substitute
Pritchard is off the bench to replace Bacuna for the hosts.
59' Substitutions
David Silva comes on for Fernandinho and Steve Mounie comes on up front for the hosts, replacing Diakhaby.
58' Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City
Danilo dinks a cross into the middle and De Bruyne heads over. City are raising their game. The very fact that City can raise their level so easily when asked to do so is surely a positive. For Huddersfield this game - which was always going to be a damage limitation exercise - now stems around them trying to manage the goal difference.
55' Goal! Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City (Sane)
Game well and truly over now! Danilo cuts out a pass on the halfway line and plays a first-time ball high towards Aguero up front. He spots the run of Sane infield and nods into the German's path. Sane then takes a touch to control and passes a cool finish into the corner of the net. Lovely goal. City have moved up the gears since that rather tepid end to the first half. They lead by three goals.
53' Goal! Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester City (Sterling)
And there is the two-goal buffer that Guardiola's side will have wanted. This was more like the City we are used to; De Bruyne slips a pass in to Sane on the left side of the box (he is half a yard offside but the linesman misses it), and Sane crosses for sterling to stoop and head home at the back post. Two wrong decisions don't make a right but considering the penalty (shout) that was waved away in the first half, City deserved that bit of fortune.
50' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
Front-footed City were back-footed City for a moment then, Fernandinho took down Bacuna as Huddersfield tried to launch a counter and he received a yellow card for his troubles.
48' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
There are already signs that City are upping their game now. They are playing with more urgency and their possession is closer to the Huddersfield area. Sterling crossed a ball from the byline for Aguero but Lossl was quick from his goal to claim. I've got a feeling that we'll be seeing more goals in this second half.
Second Half Kickoff
We are back underway. There are no changes for either side but City will surely come out more invigorated for this second period.

By the way there was a very nice tribute to David Wagner at half time here after he left the club this week. It is rare to see such an amicable and respectful parting of manager, club and fans but this is certainly one; today's very impressive augmented reality programme is full of his successes and plenty of well wishes to him.

Half Time Analysis
After 15 minutes of more or less pure City possession, they took the lead through a deflected Danilo shot which was rather fortunate. But since that goal, City have slowed, become sedate, predictable and sloppy.

To use one analysts phrasing "they are drifting through this match" but no matter whether or not this is against Huddersfield, they are chasing down top spot in the Premier League and this performance is the complete antithesis of the aggression and desire that they have showed in the past. 

Huddersfield are playing far too deep but are hardly being punished for it. They have had one or two interesting attacks with Kongolo's shot straight at Ederson their only attempt on target.

HT: Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
City lead at the break but have not been quite at it, Hudson will be happy that his side haven't shipped more.
45'+2 Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
A string of lovely passes featuring De Bruyne and Sterling works City into the Huddersfield area but the finishing shot was wide and rather lazy by Aguero.
45' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
There will be three minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
43' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
City's level has dropped since scoring, they are being patient in possession but I don't think that Guardiola will be too pleased with his players being so sedate and walking around the pitch. For Huddersfield it does mean that they are not as bombarded as the first 15 minutes suggested. 
39' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
City almost in again! Fernandinho - so calm and reassuring on the ball - drops a lifted pass into the path of Gundogan who takes a touch to control and then shoots wide of the near post. In fact it got a deflection of a Huddersfield defender so it'll be a corner-kick. Said corner is whipped in and Lossl emerges from his goal-line but gets nowhere near it, luckily for him no one can provide a meaningful touch.
36' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
City are back passing and keeping possession, Huddersfield have gone back to sitting deeper. There have been a few niggily fouls in the past few minutes which have slowed the tempo of the match.
30' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
Huddersfield have certainly come more into the game after conceding. It's almost as if the early nerves of trying to hold on have evaporated and now they are just going toe-to-toe - how that goes we'll wait and see. I have seen this before from City though when they go ahead and then withdraw a bit after scoring, against Burton Albion and Bournemouth are two examples.
26' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
Walker sees yellow as he slides into Lowe late. It was poor decision-making by the City right back who having sprinted out to try and win the ball should have pulled up rather than sliding in after Lowe had played the ball. The subsequent free kick on the far side is well dealt with by the City defence but it is pumped back in and brought down for Kongolo to shoot but Ederson is able to grasp it.
21' Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City
That is City's 100th goal of the season in all comps and that's the most in all of Europe - we're only in January too!?!

Huddersfield though have responded well enough to going behind but can't get anything like a clear sight of the City goal. Fernandinho has just headed wide from a corner when he probably should have done better.

18' Goal! Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester City (Danilo)
And the visitors are in front. It was coming to say the least. But how came was rather awkward. Danilo takes aim from outside of the box, his shot is travelling goalwards but Schindler stoops and deflects the shot with his head beyond Lossl. A touch unfortunate but Huddersfield need to move their defence 10 yards further up the pitch, they are inviting City on.
16' Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City
I'm still struggling to believe that City weren't awarded a penalty there. Anyway Huddersfield are on the attack but their counter fizzles out. The hosts haven't been afraid of going forward....when they can.
12' Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City
Penalty! Surely? No, Andre Marriner waves play on. That was stonewall, Sterling was brought down clumsily by Kongolo as he was careering towards goal. That ladies and gentlemen is why we need VAR.
08' Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City
A chance for Huddfersfield! They work it out wide to Kachunga on the right, and his drilled cross comes at Diakhaby too quickly. He stoops to head but can't turn it goalwards.
06' Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City
And now the game settles into its rather predictable pattern of play. It's all City and Huddersfield have barely strung two passes together. It's whether the hosts can keep their shape and not get kidded into exposing themselves when City invite them on that will be key.
03' Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City
Aguero gets himself into a decent position inside the Terrier's penalty area but the chance is snuffed out by the home defence. A first glimpse of goal for City in the match.
02' Huddersfield 0-0 Manchester City
A first roar of the day as Mbenza steals the ball and runs at the City defence. He goes down far too easily under a challenge from Laporte and the attack breaks down. The crowd are up for this one, it's pretty lively in here!
Kickoff
We are underway in West Yorkshire. Let's see how Hudson's Huddersfield deal with in-form Man City who must win to keep close on the coattails of leaders Liverpool.
The teams are in the tunnel about to be led out by referee Andre Marriner onto the turf at the John Smith's Stadium.
Caretaker manager Mark Hudson is certainly trying to make his mark: he has made six changes for the home side. We shall see if it's enough to withstand the inevitable pressure that City will apply to them from the start.

Sergio Aguero does return for City, while Kevin De Bruyne starts his first league game since Boxing Day. Sterling and Sane will bring pace to the wings; although it is somewhat surprising that neither of the Silvas start today, Guardiola clearly feels a more direct approach may bear fruit.

Good Afternoon!
Welcome to Huddersfield for this early Sunday afternoon match up between Huddersfield and Manchester City. It is grey and rather chilly but we have Premier League football coming up so what's there to be too down about.

Let's get you up to speed with today's starting lineups...


Huddersfield XI: Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe; Hogg, Bacuna; Kachunga, Puncheon, Mbenga; Diakhaby.

Substitutes: Hamer, Jorgensen, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Pritchard, Deportee, Mounie.


Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Substitutes: Muric, Stones, Delph, Foden, B.Silva, D.Silva, Jesus.

Press Conference Quotes
Caretaker manager Mark Hudson addressed the media ahead of Sunday's match...

"It's been an emotional start to the week - there were a few goodbyes but since then there's been a real focus on the training field ahead of Sunday."

"We fully respect what David Wagner has done for Huddersfield Town, and he's done a lot for me too, as both a player and a coach.

"A Mark Hudson side will be full of intent and fight. Togetherness is something I really believe in."

 

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola highlighted the tricky aspects associated with visiting Huddersfield in mid-January...

"Forget the table, the schedule - focus on Huddersfield. It will be freezing and has always been complicated against them."

"Focus on what we have to do or else that is the first step to losing points."

Team Updates
Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith could return from a hamstring injury after being an unused substitute in the draw against Cardiff.

City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt with a muscle problem but Guardiola has no other fresh injury problems.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy, who has had a knee injury since November, is nearing a return but is not yet ready.

We will have confirmed team lineups about an hour prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Man City are in impressive form
7-0, 9-0 and 3-0 have been City's last three scorelines, they will look to continue their impressive start to the year with another handsome win against the Terriers.

Keeping pace with Liverpool certainly hasn't been easy for Guardiola's men and again playing after their title challengers only adds to the pressure.

City though do look as slick as they have done all season at the moment. Gabriel Jesus has found his shooting boots, hence the recent emphatic scores. He will look to add to his tally in Yorkshire on Sunday, where anything but a assuring victory for the visitors would be a shock. 

Week of change for Huddersfield
The news on Monday evening that Huddersfield and Wagner had mutually agreed to part ways was surprising in many ways. Wagner will have lost little credit had he chosen to stick with Huddersfield for what seem likely to be the final few months of the clubs' two year spell in the Premier League. 

And yet, it did feel that it was the best for both parties to part now. Wagner will not be short of offers when he returns to the game after a short break - what he achieved in West Yorkshire brought huge admiration.

As for the club, they will look to prepare themselves for possible relegation. Hudson has been promoted from within to caretaker manager, but it is reported that Borussia Dortmund B team coach Jan Siewert will be announced as the new manager after this match.

Preview
It's over three years ago since Huddersfield were last under caretaker management. Then, with Mark Hudson in the team, they lost 3-0 at home to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. 

After this week's most amicable parting of the ways with David Wagner, Hudson finds himself in charge of the team for a game in which a 3-0 defeat would be considered almost a minor triumph. 

This match pits the lowest and highest scorers in the Premier League this season against one another. When they met in Manchester in August, City ran in six goals. With Pep Guardiola's side in free-scoring form, the expectation this time round will be for something similar.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City from John Smith Stadium.

I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from West Yorkshire as Huddersfield begin life post David Wagner with a tough test against Pep Guardiola's side.

It is a 1:30pm kick-off on Sunday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.

