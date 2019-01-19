Hughton rues 'lack of quality' after narrow defeat to United

Chris Hughton explained that he was "not disappointed with the overall performance" but claimed there were "moments in the game where we needed a bit more quality" as his Brighton side were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United.

"We conceded two poor goals"

The visitors found themselves 2-0 down at the break after a penalty from Paul Pogba and wonderful curling effort from man of the moment, Marcus Rashford.

The penalty decision was widely disputed by the Brighton players as Pogba seemed to go down relatively easily under the challenge from Gaeton Bong. Yet Hughton explained, "I have no complaints about the penalty but it gave United the upper hand."

Hughton was also quick to praise Rashford's strike but was again disappointed by the Albion defending. He added, "it was a wonderful strike but I would have preferred us to have done something about it.

You can't allow him [Rashford] to have the ball in those sorts of areas. I thought we conceded two poor goals but United had better moments than us."

"There were areas to exploit"

The Brighton manager has also noticed a difference in United's style of play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "We played against a United side in really good form, pressing higher and with momentum. There is no doubting the quality of the multi-million pound squad and their ability."

However, Hughton did see opportunities to exploit the hosts. He explained, "there were areas to exploit as their high press left space in behind but we needed more quality in the final third."

The visitors did net a consolation when Pascal Gross prodded in Davy Propper's cross, an area that Hughton had pinpointed as a potential avenue of success.

He concluded, "if we were going to get something back I always thought it would be from delivery in wide areas. But when United had to defend well they did."