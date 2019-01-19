Trent Alexander-Arnold extends his Liverpool deal to 2024

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new five-year contract with the club that reflects the clubs growing ambitions to tie down integral members of their current squad to new and more lucrative deals.

Jürgen Klopp described the England international as a player that embodies everything the club is striving to achieve. The 20-year-old local lad becomes Liverpool's second player in the space of 48 hours to commit his long-term future to the club with fellow full-back Andrew Robertson also signing a contract extension to 2024 on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold has been with the Reds since the age of six and signed a contract extension in July 2017 following his emergence to the first-team.

However, in a short space of time, the Liverpool youngster has already emerged as the club's standout first-choice right-back and one of Europe's most recognisable talents featuring in a Champions League final for the Reds as well as representing the Three Lions at the World Cup in Russia.

Klopp recently confirmed that the Merseyside born full-back had made significant progress on the knee injury sustained in the Reds 1-0 victory at Brighton but the youngster will undoubtedly miss the clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday with the player absent from first-team training all week.

Here to stay

The deal represents yet another shrewd piece of business orchestrated by Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards and also by Trent's agent and brother Tyler Alexander-Arnold.

Following the full-back's decision to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club, Trent stated he didn't need a second thought when dedicating the best years of his career to his beloved Reds.

He said: “I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

“There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully, we can achieve a lot of success in those years.

“As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever.

"The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible.

"That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

“The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special.”

Another swift deal completed by Liverpool's outstanding recruitment department that has seen the likes of Robertson, Joe Gomez, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson all adding ink to new contracts earlier this campaign. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah did the same at the end of last season.

Liverpool have identified the key members to the squad's nucleus in recent months and this represents the impeccable work undergone behind the scenes that has convinced the Reds biggest names that the future at Anfield continues to look rosy amidst their current illustrious title credentials.