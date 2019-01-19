Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Preview: Caretaker Hudson looks to leave his mark on the champions

Manchester City will look to close the gap on Liverpool back to four points, as they face Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers caretaker boss Mark Hudson will be looking to cause one of the biggest upsets of the season, as a win would be just their third in the Premier League this campaign.

When these sides met at the Etihad earlier this season City ran out 6-1 winners, although Town did run them very close in this encounter last season, as a late Raheem Sterling goal proved decisive.

Hudson refuses to look beyond Sunday

Amid speculation of Hudson becoming the permanent manager, the caretaker-boss is refusing to look beyond his matchup with the champions.

“I can't think beyond this Sunday. It's quite a big game.” started the former club captain.

"It's one to look forward to for sure, so I'll be focusing on that. If we get a result it will be for the players and the club and that would be fantastic."

If Hudson is to pull off a shock, he will have to do so without Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Abedelhamid Sabiri, who remain sidelined.

Jason Puncheon signed on loan from Crystal Palace earlier this month and is expected to make his home debut.

Huddersfield Town predicted XI: Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Durm; Puncheon, Hogg, Billing; Kachunga, Pritchard; Mounie

No fresh injuries for the visitors

On his quest to close the gap on Liverpool, Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns.

The game has however come a little too soon for Benjamin Mendy, who is expected to return later this month.

Guardiola gave an update on the Frenchman’s injury situation.

“He is closer, but not this weekend.” began the Spaniard, "He has had his third or fourth training session with the team. It is going well. Now it's time to get his best condition."

The Blues will also be without long-term absentee Claudio Bravo, although will be strong favourites given the calibre of players available at Guardiola’s disposal.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sane.

Huddersfield are expected to announce their permanent boss after the game, meaning the result in this one is highly unlikely to play any part in the decision.

The West Yorkshire side haven’t beaten City at home since 1988, although victory in this one would give them a huge boost in their uphill battle against relegation, whilst putting a massive dent in City’s title hopes.