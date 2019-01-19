Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Team News: Three changes for Reds whilst Premier League's oldest player starts for Eagles

Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace as well as their former manager Roy Hodgson to Anfield on Saturday which kicks off at 15:00 GMT.

Jürgen Klopp and his players claimed their first victory of 2019 at Brighton last week and the Reds can extend their lead over champions Manchester City to seven points with a win against the Eagles with Pep Guardiola's side travelling to Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon.

With an hour to go until kick-off the team news has just been released.

Three changes from the south coast

Klopp has made three changes to the team that prevailed at the Amex Stadium with injuries forcing the German boss into numerous changes with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginho Wijnaldum the most notable absentees.

The 20-year-old right back recently put pen-to-paper on a lucrative five-year contract to extend his stay at Anfield to 2024 on Saturday morning. The local born youngster picked up a knee injury at Brighton in the warm-up but went on to play the full 90 minutes before Klopp confirmed the injury was more serious than first feared.

Despite initially being ruled out for up to four weeks, Alexander-Arnold has made significant progress after Klopp confirmed the full-back could be in contention for the Anfield clash on Saturday.

However, considering his absence from first-team training all week Klopp has opted to not risk his young prodigy and has gone with experience on the right flank with James Milner operating in his once familiar full-back role.

Joel Matip also returns to first-team action for the first time since the injury sustained in December during the Reds 1-0 Champions League victory against Napoli.

The Cameroon's inclusion has enabled Fabinho to return to his favoured midfield duties despite the Brazilian international impressing during his spell as a makeshift centre-back in the absence of Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Matip.

Naby Keita starts only his 8th league match for Liverpool with the Guinean midfielder likely operating on the left-hand side replacing Xherdan Shaqiri.

Klopp has again decided to go with his attacking 4-2-3-1 formation with Mohamed Salah acting as Liverpool's attacking focal point.

One change for Eagles

At a ground where Hodgson enjoyed a miserable six-month reign as Liverpool manager, there is still a sense of caution on Merseyside with the 71-year-old manager yet to lose as an opponent since his sacking from Anfield in January 2011.

Hodgson has only made one alteration to the team that lost at home to Watford a week ago with the former England manager being forced into a selection headache with both his goalkeepers currently injured on the sidelines.

39-year-old Julian Speroni - who is currently the Premier League's oldest player - makes his first appearance of the season with both Vincent Guaita and Wayne Hennessey both absent.