Claude Puel reacts to ‘unbelievable game’ as his side loses against Wolves

Leicester City manager Claude Puel branded the match as ‘unbelievable’ as his side lost 4-3 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves took the lead early through a Diogo Jota strike in the 4th minute, before Ryan Bennett doubled the lead from a corner.

Leicester managed to equalise early in the second half after quickfire goals from Demarai Gray and a Connor Coady own goal. Jota put the hosts back in front with 64 minutes on the clock, but Leicester replied once again through a Wes Morgan header in the 87th minute.

Wolves would have the final say in the match as Jota completed his hattrick and won the game for his side at the expense of the Foxes.

‘We started with poor intentions and conceded two early goals’

Speaking to Sky Sports, Claude Puel described the many emotions that the game brought, stating:

“I think we have a lot of different feelings in this game, we started with poor intentions and conceded two early goals.

"It was crazy, we come back into the game with good quality and good chances. We lacked quality in our play but we came back with fantastic spirit in the second half.”

It looked in the end that the Foxes' hard work paid off when Morgan headed in to make it 3-3, securing a point for the visitors, but it ended in disappointment according to Puel.

"This game is finished [at 3-3] - we needed to keep our position without trying to score another goal because there was a lot of tiredness. It was a fantastic feeling [to come back] and of course it is a big disappointment at the end."

‘With better management, this game is finished’

Speaking further to BBC Sport, Puel highlighted he lack of game management and how it ultimately cost his side the game.

He stated: “We didn't manage our goals conceded, we were poor in set pieces and balls behind our lines. We had desire to come back into the game and we showed positive attitude. We managed to come back with a positive attitude and that's why it's difficult to accept defeat and this goal - with better management this game is finished."