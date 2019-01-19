Jürgen Klopp 'not surprised' by Reds performance in a rollercoaster affair with Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes the Reds topsy-turvy encounter with Crystal Palace personifies their desire to fight for their first Premier League title hailing the 4-3 victory as a "special" win.

The Reds twice fought back from a potential upset from Roy Hodgson's Eagles to move seven points clear of champions Manchester City to register their 19th win of the campaign.

Anfield became a hostile environment when Andros Townsend served up another giant-killing remedy similarly to how he did at the Etihad to put the hosts ahead after 34 minutes.

However, eight minutes after the break Liverpool found themselves back ahead and 2-1 up thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Salah's opening goal of the afternoon was his 50th Premier League strike in 72 domestic appearances before Firmino's strike made it 1000 goals at Anfield in the PL era.

Klopp was delighted with his side's relentless spirit to hold on to a result that fell from the Citizens grasp and a fixture that could have prompted questions to Liverpool's current title credentials.

“Nobody should be surprised by the character of the boys,” said the Reds manager.

“If something was really here before I already came in, it was character.

“Since I've known the boys since October 2015, all the boys who were in had outstanding character and the work-rate was always there and we have to mix it in with a few more attributes. Confidence and self-belief are important.

“The boys are ready to fight for all. It was not the first moment this season we had to show it but today it was pretty special. I really liked it.

“It wasn't too easy for the crowd to get the first half. We were 1-0 down and I am pretty sure a lot of people thought that is the day we lose it but it was not like that.

“We told the boys that most importantly we had to stay positive and were not allowed to lose the nerves. There was no reason for it.

“We had to improve a few things and of course we have to protect the left wing extremely well. The boys did it. You always need a bit of luck in football but there was not too much necessary.

“The boys deserved these three points in a very difficult game.”

Klopp: “The main emotion after the final whistle was relief”

The first Anfield win of 2019 takes Liverpool's unbeaten stretch in the league at Anfield to 32 domestic matches as the Reds made it 60 points from 23 games - their best ever in their illustrious history.

It already surpasses the points tally in Klopp's debut season in charge of the Reds during the 2015/16 campaign as Liverpool continue on their title run.

Liverpool conceded three goals for the first time this season as goals from Townsend, James Tomkins and Max Meyer set up a nervy finale on Merseyside before James Milner was dismissed for two successive fouls on the outstanding Wilfred Zaha.

The emotion could have got to Klopp's team but his troops prevailed and the Reds German manager expressed his delight of finally hearing the final whistle after 95 excruciating minutes at Anfield.

“The main emotion after the final whistle was relief,” admitted Klopp in his post-match press conference.

“A game like this can go in all directions.

“We were extremely dominant in the first half but 1-0 down, we created chances but not enough, not clear enough, we had not enough players in the decisive areas, we had a lot of players in the preparing areas.

“Half-time it was clear we have to change that and we needed more bodies in the box. Thank God it worked really well immediately, we forced these two goals.

“Everybody felt the atmosphere. And then it was not 100% clear for the boys, do we control it or chase the game? We had good moments, but each ball we lost was immediately a counter-attack.

“Rafa Camacho wins the ball in pretty much the last second from Zaha, I don't want to think about what would have happened had he missed that ball.

“There are different ways to win games. Today we had to dig in with all we had.”