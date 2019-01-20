Rafa Benitez happy with the commitment his players showed

It was Newcastle United's most important game of the season and Rafa Benitez was delighted to see his side put in a near perfect performance.

The home side were confident on the ball and clinical in front of goal which has not been seen for the majority of the season.

Goals bring confidence

Before the start of this week, the Magpies had not scored more than three goals in a game since they won 3-0 against Chelsea on the final day of last season.

However, they scored four at Ewood Park on Tuesday and then scored another three against relegation rivals Cardiff City on Saturday.

Benitez was able to see a more confident side to the one that had only won one of their previous nine games before this week.

Confidence has been hard to come by this season for the Magpies, but this week may have helped them turn a corner in their fight for survival.

Game management the difference

Benitez was happy to see his side manage the game well despite a lot of his players being tired in the last 10 minutes they managed to secure the three points.

The Spaniard spoke of his delight after the win against the Bluebirds: "We scored three goals so everyone has to be happy.", he told The Chronicle.

"The main thing is the commitment of the players and then it was about trying to manage the game against a tough team, a physical team.

"The team were giving everything and this kind of game you know you have to work hard."

'It has been a very good week' - Benitez

It has been a positive week for Newcastle and Benitez however, he would have liked to have seen progress on the transfer front.

"It has been a very good week and everyone’s happy and try to carry on.

"After the game, it’s about enjoying it and having a rest."

Benitez also wanted to give a mention to Sean Longstaff and the work himself and everyone around him has put in: "He is someone we should be very proud of."

"First of all, I would say well done to his parents and well done to the Academy."