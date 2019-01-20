Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham at Craven Cottage at 16:00 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off the team news has just been released.

Spurs begin their lengthy spell without Harry Kane who is sidelined due to an ankle injury and Heung-min Son misses out due to international duty.

Spurs line-up: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lamela, Llorente.

Llorente up top

With Kane out injured, Mauricio Pochettino has out his trust in Fernando Llorente to lead the line.

The Spaniard has not featured much in his stint at the north London side.

Llorente has only scored four times this season and none of them have come in the Premier League with a hat trick in the FA Cup against Tranmere Rovers and one against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Dele Alli is expected to play higher up the field than usual to provide the 33-year-old with some support when Spurs attack.

Back three

Pochettino has reverted to a back three and two wing backs today with all of his centre-backs fully fit.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld provide the experience as Davinson Sanchez makes up the backline - many feel this is when the young Colombian performs at his best.

It has been a while since Spurs have played with a back three due to injury problems.

Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose are the two wingbacks making up a solid defensive line for the Lilywhites.

Dier back in the squad

Eric Dier has returned to the squad following surgery to have his appendix removed back at the beginning of December.

The midfielder has missed over a month of football following the operation but is brought back into the side as Spurs' injury crisis continues.

Dier is alongside youngster, Oliver Skipp on the bench today and is likely to feature (scoreline dependant) to get some match fitness under his belt.