Elia Sørensen heads out on loan to Blackpool

Elias Sørensen has been sent out on loan to Blackpool to gain some valuable first team experience in the lower leagues of English football.

Fresh off the back of scoring two goals in his first two games for Denmark under 21s Sorensen will be looking to keep up his great goal scoring record this season.

Ben Dawson and Rafa Benitez will be hopeful Sorensen's loan spell can be as effective and useful as Sean Longstaff's at Bloomfield Road last season as Sorensen attempts to push into Newcastle United's first team.

A chance to develop

Sørensen will be hopeful of making an impact at Blackpool as they are currently the lowest scoring side outside the relegation zone and the third lowest scoring team in League One.

The Seasiders sit eight points outside of the playoffs and the youngster will be hopeful of helping push them up the table.

The Danish international has scored 16 goals in 19 games for the under 23s this season, including four goals in the Checkatrade Trophy against league one and two oppositions.

The League One side will be hopeful that the loan will have the same impact on the side and the player as Longstaff's loan deal did last season.

Perfect deal for both club and player

Premier League 2's top goal scorer is in need of some first-team experience after struggling against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier in January.

Sørensen was happy to be joining the League One side for the remainder of the season as he told Blackpool's website: "I’m excited to see what it brings.

"Hopefully, I can get a few games in League One and show what I’m capable of."

The striker spoke to his teammate about the move to Bloomfield Road and was only told positive things about moving to the Seasiders: "I spoke to him about it (this move) and he liked it when he was here."

"You see Sean getting a few games in the Premier League now and he went away to Blackpool and Kilmarnock, so a few loan spells for him worked very well.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well."

Blackpool happy to have him onboard

Blackpool manager Tery McPhillips was delighted that Newcastle decided to loan Sørensen out to them ahead of other League One sides.

“We’re bringing him to the club to add to the goalscoring department and he’s raring to go for the opportunity."

“We’re delighted to have him and thank Newcastle United for allowing the loan move to happen."

"We had a similar arrangement with Sean Longstaff last season and it’s been great to watch his development since, making his Premier League debut at Anfield and playing more games since."

“Hopefully Elias can have a similar impact with us and return to Newcastle United benefitting from the whole experience.”