VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW23

It's not often you see two 4-3 matches in a weekend, but that's exactly what happened in the Premier League this week.

It was a thrilling weekend of action as both Liverpool and Wolves came out on top in high scoring encounters on Saturday.

The Reds' win was crucial, as they maintained the gap between themselves and Manchester City who beat Huddersfield on Sunday.

But the most impressive result was at the Emirates where Arsenal overcame a recent slump to defeat Chelsea. There was a big win for Newcastle at the bottom of the league too. However, who stood out on an individual level?

Goalkeeper and defence

Tom Heaton

It's been a long way back for the England stopper. Last season Heaton struggled with injury as Nick Pope dazzled plaudits with his performances in goal for Burnley. For much of the opening months of the current term, Sean Dyche preferred Joe Hart between the sticks. But Heaton has fought his way back into the side and proved how much of a valuable asset he is to Burnley against Watford, making four saves as he kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw. Vicarage Road has proved a difficult place to go so this was a vital point in the Clarets bid to beat the drop.

Danilo

The full-back has been a bit part player since signing for Manchester City but against Huddersfield, he displayed characteristics that proved he can be more than that to Pep Guardiola. He displayed his quality in forward areas by bagging the opening goal of the match, a strike which marked City's 100th of the campaign. He also made a team-high six tackles throughout the match, proving he can also contribute to a high level defensively.

Oliver Miller, Manchester City writer: "He registered a rare goal when his shot was deflected by Schindler past Lossl for City's opener. He was heavily involved in City's attacks down the left side and, as with the rest of the team, improved as the game progressed."

Laurent Koscielny

The Frenchman is well and truly back. Koscielny suffered a horrendous Achilles injury back in May when Arsenal exited the Europa League and there were huge doubts over whether he could rediscover his best form. However, all you need to do is look at his display against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The central defender was a rock at the back, making countless near post interceptions as Arsenal kept a rare clean sheet. He also got on the scoresheet as he doubled the Gunners advantage by scoring from close range rather fortunately with his shoulder. Good things come to those who wait.

Fabian Schar

Another defender who was among the goals this weekend was Schar. His performance in Newcastle's huge six-pointer with Cardiff was exceptional, but it was his influence on the game in offensive areas, rather than defensive that stood out, scoring a brace as the Magpies won 3-0. His first was a remarkable solo effort that any forward would have been proud of. Running from deep inside the Cardiff half, he went unchallenged before weaving into the penalty area and firing home on his left foot.

His second goal was rather more straightforward, bundling in from a corner. In the process, Schar became the first Newcastle defender to score twice in the same Premier League encounter since February 1996 when Philippe Albert notched two goals.

Aaron Hindhaugh, Newcastle editor: "Schar was a man mountain against Cardiff with numerous crucial blocks and not to mention his amazing solo goal that Lionel Messi would have been proud of. He allowed Newcastle to play out from the back as he confidently brought the ball forward at any opportunity as well as grabbing an important brace."

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse

The midfielder has been key in Southampton's mini-revival in recent weeks under new manager Ralph Hassenhuttl. He scored against Leicester a week ago and added to his tally for the season with a thumping effort as the Saints impressively defeated Everton on Saturday afternoon. Ward-Prowse seems to have been given a new lease of life since Southampton's new managerial appointment and he's a player, who after showing promise, could now flourish under a more progressive coach than Mark Hughes.

Joao Moutinho

The midfielder has been in the shadow of the incredibly talented Ruben Neves since signing for Wolves but stepped up against Leicester and proved crucial in his team going two goals up. His vision meant he was able to assist the opening two goals as he was at the forefront of everything productive his team did. In the process of creating those two strikes, Moutinho became the first Wolves player to do so for them in a Premier League game since April 2012 when Kevin Doyle claimed two assists.

Jordan Henderson

It's fair to say that Henderson cuts a bit of slack. But in a Liverpool side possessing as much flair as you could possibly want, the midfielder stood out for the Reds this weekend, despite his side scoring four and conceding three. His 93% pass success and mightily impressive ten ball recoveries led the way for Jurgen Klopp's side as he remained calm in a game that was played at a frantic pace.

Josh Kerr, Liverpool editor: "Liverpool’s skipper rose up to the task when his players needed him the most. In the face of adversity, when his team were trailing, their captain continued to control the tempo of the game with an expert array of passes to exploit gaps in Palace’s back-line. Not a player usually associated with this outstanding Liverpool team Henderson rose to the task to demonstrate his undeniable importance to the league leaders."

Ruben Neves

It's crazy to think that Neves is just 21 years of age. The maturity of the Portuguese midfielder is of someone way beyond his years and his partnership alongside Moutinho flourished this weekend. Neves' mesmeric passing range was on display again, claiming an assist as he played a long ball over the top for Diogo Jota's second strike of the afternoon. It'll only be a matter of time before the ex-Porto man gets a big move.

Forwards

Leroy Sane

The winger was City's best player on Sunday afternoon as they remained in the hunt for the title with a win over managerless Huddersfield. Sane earned himself a goal and an assist, first crossing for Raheem Sterling to head home, before two minutes later finding the back of the net following a header from Sergio Aguero. The German now has eight goals and 12 assists in his last 17 Premier League starts.

Oliver Miller: "In a match which City at times drifted and lacked intensity, Sane was key in the two second-half goals that took the game beyond Huddersfield; providing the pullback for Sterling and finishing calmly himself. He was City's best performer and was well deserving of his man of the match award."

Mohamed Salah

If the Egyptian could clean up his act of going to ground too easily then he'd probably earn far more respect for his performances this season than he has. That being said, he turned in a hugely influential display in the weekend's second 4-3 scoreline of the weekend, scoring twice. Liverpool had been rumbled by Crystal Palace but they could rely on their stand out player to come up with the goods when it mattered.

His first was a lovely delicate finish with the outside of the boot before having some assistant from a despairing Julian Speroni for his second. The 'keeper palmed a cross straight up into the air before Salah found the net with the ball heading over the line. He scored his 50th Premier League goal in just 72 appearances during the match. Only Andy Cole, Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy reached the milestone in quicker time.

Diogo Jota

This was a vintage display from the young Portuguese forward. Full of flair and composure, he scored a wonderful hat-trick as he was the stand out performer in Wolves crazy 4-3 win over Leicester in Saturday's early kick-off. Jota opened the scoring after just four minutes, getting on the end of a cross at the back post, before being set free by Neves to score his second.

His final goal came in injury time as he scored Wolves' fourth to spark celebrations which ultimately saw Nuno Espirito Santo sent to the stands. The Midlands side have been accumulating points at a steady rate this season, but with Jota now fit and firing in the Premier League, they'll have the ability to outscore plenty of teams. The 22-year-old scored 17 times in the Championship last season.