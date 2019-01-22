Ki Sung-Yueng returns to Tyneside early after the reoccurrence of a hamstring injury

Ki Sung-Yueng returns to Newcastle United before South Korea have exited the Asian Cup, despite only playing one game for his country.

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in the opening game against the Philippines and despite returning to training last week the Ki aggravated the injury and thus has been allowed to return to Tyneside.

More injury woes for Benitez

This is not the news Rafa Benitez would have wanted to receive this week when his numbers in midfield are already depleted.

Benitez is said to be furious with the news of his midfielder returning with a hamstring injury because Ki was allowed to join up with his teammates much earlier than Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min.

It is likely that Ki will not be available for another three to four weeks as he receives further treatment at the club's training ground.

The South Korean international will undergo more tests in the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury.

Back sooner rather than later

It is not just Benitez that will be hoping Ki's injury is not as bad as first anticipated as Isaac Hayden hopes for a move away this month.

Hayden put in a transfer request in July to try and force a move further South to be closer to his family but a replacement was not found and Hayden has had to stay on Tyneside.

The midfielder has been in good form in the last few games but he is still wanting a move away from the club but that will not happen if Benitez is going to be without Ki for a long period of time.

Needless injury

It seemed as if Ki was rushed back into training at the first opportunity by South Korea as he was running and kicking a ball a few days after going off injured in their opening game.

However, the midfielder is now back on Tyneside awaiting further tests and the club released a statement regarding this.

"He [Ki] first picked up an injury during his country’s opening game of the Asian Cup, against the Philippines on 7th January, and was substituted.

"He is now back on Tyneside, where his injury will be assessed by the club’s medical staff."