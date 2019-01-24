Brighton sign young Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Argentinian midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors.

However, Brighton fans will have to wait till the summer to see the midfielder as he has been loaned back to Juniors for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old Argentinian has signed a four-and-a-half-year-deal

Hughton on Mac Allister

Manager, Chris Hughton had the following to say on Mac Allister's signing:

“Alexis is an exciting young player that we have brought in for the future, and he has already made a big impact playing in Argentina.



“It is in the best interests of all three parties to allow him to return to Juniors, as he will be able to continue playing regular first-team football in a very competitive league.



“We will keep a close eye on his development over the coming months, and it is a pleasure to welcome him to the football club.”

Since breaking through the academy back in October 2016, Mac Allister has scored eight goals in 58 appearances for Argentinos, which includes an impressive start to the season scoring three goals in nine games.

Where does Mac Allister play

The Argentinian seems to be a very versatile player, he is known for playing centre attacking midfielder.

However he can also play in the number ten role, central midfield, left wing and even central defence midfield.

This means he will certainly be a useful player for Brighton U23's and even the first team next season when he links up with his new team-mates in the summer.