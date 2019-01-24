Aguero and Jesus need to continue goalscoring form as City battle for honours, suggests Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has challenged both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to continue their goalscoring form as Manchester City continue their trophy search.

The Citizens have already won the Community Shield and reached the Carabao Cup final this season, whilst they are also still in the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and in the hunt for consecutive Premier League crowns.

Aguero scored the decisive goal against Burton Albion to steer Guardiola's troops into the League Cup final, taking his season tally to 15 goals in all competitions. Jesus has also found form as well following a slow start to the season.

'We need it'

Guardiola has suggested that it is crucial that both forwards continue their positive form heading into a hectic final few months of the campaign.

Talking after the Citizens' 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium, Guardiola said: "We need it [for both Aguero and Jesus to continue scoring].

"When we just have one competition, normally you play the same 11 players but we play in three or four days in the FA Cup against Burnley at home and after three days we go to Newcastle, we know exactly tough it is. After that, come Chelsea and Arsenal.

"Sergio [Aguero] is not going to play every game and Gabriel [Jesus] is not going to play every game. What they have to do is play well, trust in them and try to score goals."

Selection Headache

Both Aguero and Jesus have been in constant rotation this season, with the former usually being preferred in the Premier League. Only three players in the English top-flight have scored more goals than the Argentine's ten this campaign - those being Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane and Mo Salah.

Meanwhile, Jesus has been in excellent form in the Champions League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. In only eights starts in those respective competitions this season, the Brazilian has plundered nine goals.

Guardiola has another selection headache this weekend as Manchester City host Burnley in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.