Opinion: How contract extensions for David de Gea and Anthony Martial would be bigger than any potential winter signing

As the January transfer window comes closer and closer to its conclusion, it seems increasingly unlikely that Manchester United will be making any notable transfers before the end of the month.

However, that doesn’t mean the club won’t be making any crucial moves, as it seems United are close to having stars David de Gea and Anthony Martial sign long term contract extensions in the near future. For the Red Devils, those extensions would be much more important than any winter transfer.

Similar seasons so far

There are a lot of parallels when you look at how this campaign has gone for each player.

Both endured rough summers due to the World Cup. De Gea was one of the more harshly slated players following the tournament after Spain were shockingly eliminated in the Round of 16.

He had a poor game against Portugal, allowing a weak shot from Cristiano Ronaldo to trickle into the back of the net. He only ended up making one save in the entire tournament, and couldn’t manage to stop any penalties in the shootout lost to Russia.

For Martial, it might’ve been even worse, even though he didn’t actually feature in the tournament. He failed to make the 23 man roster for France after a poor end to the 2017/18 campaign and was forced to stay at home as his compatriots went on to win the World Cup and cement themselves as footballing icons. Martial was also unsettled at United at the time, with many experts assuming he would be sold before the season started back up again. He would wind up staying, but there were still questions surrounding his future at the club.

Neither were exactly suffering under Jose Mourinho, but the former manager was not able to get the most out of either of them. The defensive issues really hurt De Gea, as it was damn near impossible for him to keep a clean sheet on any given day. He would make some vintage great saves, but he was usually left hung out to dry on most occasions. His confidence tanked, and it lead to rare errors, like when he failed to catch an easy shot against Arsenal, which resulted in a crucial goal.

Martial managed to save the Portuguese managers job in certain games, like his brace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but the Frenchman still couldn’t cement a spot in the starting lineup. When he did play, he had too much a responsibility to get back, which limited his threat on the attack.

Under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they have shone. De Gea was able to remind everyone just why he’s viewed as the greatest goalkeeper on the planet against Spurs, making 11 saves and keeping a clean sheet in a crucial fixture for the Red Devils. He stopped Dele Alli in a one on one, denied Toby Alderweireld from a few yards out, and kept Harry Kane out at every opportunity. Players like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford may be grabbing all the headlines in recent weeks, but Martial has been quietly consistent under the new manager. His goal in Solskjaer's debut against Cardiff was beautifully taken, and the Frenchman has started in every league game since the Norwegian took over.

Capitalising on the good mood at the club

This honeymoon period under Solskjaer won’t last forever, unfortunately, and it’s inevitable that the team will go through some sort of rough patch before the season comes to a close.

It’d be best to get the players committed to long term futures as soon as possible and prevent any distractions from arising during the crucial final stretch in the campaign.

United still need to improve in certain areas, but there are too many risks in buying a big name player in January for the club to genuinely consider a move.

The best options simply won’t be available at a fair price, and anyone that would be able to come in would struggle to adapt to the club in the midst of a season. For now, United would be best suited to make sure they get De Gea and Martial tied down to long term deals, and have them commit their futures to Manchester for the years to come.