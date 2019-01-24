Pochettino believes Spurs can still reach the final despite his injury-riddled squad

Mauricio Pochettino told the press he is still confident his side can reach the Carabao Cup final despite their injury-stricken squad.

Tottenham Hotspur travel the short distance to Stamford Bridge on Thursday to play their semi-final second-leg against Chelsea.

The Lilywhites hold a slim one-goal advantage but a lack of fit goalscorers in the team has provided concern for the Spurs faithful.

Pochettino spoke to the media ahead of the Chelsea clash at Hotspur way.

Dele blow

Dele Alli became the latest Tottenham star to be sidelined through injury after pulling his hamstring on Sunday against Fulham.

Pochettino told the press of how big a blow it is to lose Dele:

"Now we need to be positive like with Harry Kane. Of course, we are going to miss him for a long period," he said.

It comes at a time when Spurs have lost Harry Kane through an ankle ligament injury and Heung-min Son through international duty.

"It's one of the worse moments because we have ahead very busy fixtures.

"You know very well us that for us the squad is very important and of course it's a very good opportunity for other players to step up," the Argentine added.

Some positive news

Amongst the injury gloom, Pochettino did provide some positive news on some players returning from injury.

"Tomorrow Sissoko and Lucas are in contention," the 46-year-old said.

Like Kane, Moussa Sissoko suffered from an injury in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United earlier in the month.

"Wanyama we'll see if he can be in contention for the weekend in the FA Cup.

"It's very good news in the last few days to recover Moussa and Lucas and of course, Wanyama is so close."

10 years and counting

It is now over 10 years since Spurs last lifted silverware but now remain 90-minutes away from another final.

Pochettino was asked by the press what it would mean to finally lift a trophy, to which he replied:

"After 10 years I don't know. I will tell you in the moment in case I win. As won as a player a few titles and it is an amazing, unbelievable feeling," he said.

Should Spurs progress to the final it will be current-holders Manchester City who they will meet.

"But like a manager, I only won three times the Cataluna Cup, always it should be Barcelona top. We will see.

"Of course, it is going to be so important, but decisive for the club? To be decisive in putting the club in the next step like we are talking I don't believe," Pochettino finalised.