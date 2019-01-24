Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Stamford Bridge where they will face Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

With just one hour until kick-off, Spurs have released their starting XI.

Fernando Llorente keeps his place in the XI and Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko are the noteworthy changes to the squad with both returning from their respected injuries.

Spurs lineup: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (C), Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Llorente.

Llore up top

Lucas Moura has returned from his injury picked up against Tranmere Rovers in their FA Cup trouncing earlier this month.

The Brazilian starts the game on the bench alongside Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Oliver Skipp.

Fernando Llorente keeps his spot in the starting XI as the only first-team striker fit in Spurs' ranks. He keeps his spot despite his poor performance on Sunday against Fulham.

However, the return of Moura will provide Spurs with something completely different to Llorente - should he come on. With the away side expected to endure an onslaught of Chelsea attacks, the winger will give Spurs pace on the counter-attack which could prove vital in scoring an away goal.

Sissoko returns

Moussa Sissoko has returned from his groin injury which was picked up against Manchester United earlier in the month.

The Frenchman has been a surprising star in the Tottenham midfield this season after enduring two underwhelming seasons to start his Spurs career.

His pace and power has proven a stable partnership form between himself and Harry Winks in the centre of the park and despite only missing just over one week he has proved a miss.

With Sissoko back in the midfield, it will allow Mauricio Pochettino to play Eriksen further forward with a more defensive midfielder in Sissoko playing the holding role.

Dier and Aurier start

Eric Dier starts his first game in over a month after returning on the weekend following his surgery to remove his appendix.

The midfielder will provide Spurs a greater defensive presence in the midfield with Sissoko alongside him and Winks.

Serge Aurier also makes a return to the team having missed the weekend's victory at Fulham.

The Ivorian has missed out the past two weekends after rumours arose of the 26-year-old being arrested the night before the defeat to United.