The Warm Down: Chelsea prevail on penalties to deny a deflated Spurs a place in the final

Chelsea secured their place in the Carabao Cup final after winning the second-leg clash through a penalty shootout.

Tottenham Hotspur fielded a depleted side which suffered another two injury problems on the night and were unable to keep their cool in from the 12-yards.

Chelsea will go on to play Manchester City on February 24 in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea deservedly prevail

Over the two legs, it would be hard to argue against the result.

Chelsea went to Wembley earlier in the month and stunned Spurs with their attacking threat, however, Spurs demonstrated a very professional performance and took a slender one-goal advantage to Stamford Bridge.

With Spurs' injury list growing, it was set to be a backs to the wall display from the visitors and that it was in the first-half.

The Blues punished Spurs for some sloppy errors through N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard and took a two-goal lead into the break - putting them ahead on aggregate.

Despite Fernando Llorente's header levelling, the tie Spurs remained on the back foot for the remainder of the game.

A valiant effort from Spurs but once again they fell short of the mark.

Spurs' injury woes continue

The extent of Tottenham's injury list is no secret, however, last night it took yet another turn for the worst when Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko hobbled off.

Sissoko had just returned from injury and this was his first game back since picking up a groin injury against Manchester United.

The Frenchman hobbled off the pitch after a collision with one of his own players which sums up Spurs' luck at the moment.

Ben Davies was replaced in the first-half by Danny Rose having picked up an injury early on.

It was probably a switch which benefitted Spurs with Rose impressing over the past few weeks he came on and offered the Lilywhites a much greater attacking threat and got the assist for Llorente's goal.

What next for Spurs?

We all know Chelsea are capable of winning trophies so it was no surprise to see them reach the final and for that matter, it was no surprise to see Spurs crash out at the semi-finals.

Spurs have an unfortunate history with trophies over the past decade and although they have got within touching distance since their 2008 League Cup final win - it always seems a case of so close yet so far.

With no doubt, had Spurs have had a fit squad it would give them a much better chance of going through as they really missed Harry Kane's presence, despite Llorente scoring.

But it does not look like anything will change at Spurs in the foreseeable future, they deserve credit for the fight their depleted side showed last night but the hard truth is that once again they find themselves dumped out.