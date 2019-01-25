Son Heung-min set for early return to Spurs after being dumped from Asia Cup

Heung-min Son will return to Tottenham Hotspur earlier than expected after Qatar eliminated South Korea from the Asian Cup.

Spurs were set to be without the 26-year-old until the middle of February but have been handed a huge slice of luck instead.

The forward could return in time for Spurs’ midweek clash against Watford.

Early return

South Korea were one of the favourites going into the 2019 Asia Cup but have suffered a major shock after being eliminated by Qatar.

A 78th-minute goal from the Qataris sent the South Koreans crashing out of the competition in Abu Dhabi.

Son will not return in time to face Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup this Sunday but is likely to feature in Wednesday’s visit from the Hornets.

The 26-year-old had only played in three of the games for his country after departing from London after the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Injury-riddled Spurs

Spurs’ long list of injuries has left Mauricio Pochettino’s side depleted.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain injured having both picked up injuries over the past two weeks.

The long list of injuries had left Spurs with just one recognised striker in Fernando Llorente but the Spaniard has struggled to impress in the few appearances he has made at Tottenham.

The return of Son will not only boost Tottenham’s squad but will also boost the mentality of the Club which has suffered following the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea.

With two of their three top goal scorers out through injury, Pochettino will be delighted to see Son return to Hotspur Way.