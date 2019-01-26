Brighton youngster Anders Dreyer heads to St Mirren on loan

Brighton U23's winger, Anders Dreyer has joined Scottish Premiership, St Mirren on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old winger will go out on his first loan out of the club since joining The Seagulls back in August 2018.

Dreyer has been impressing for the U23's this season having scored four goal and three assists in 14 games so far this season.

The has also appeared six times since August 2018 for Denmark's U21's.

Dreyer particularly impressed for the U23's in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal U23's, where he scored a brace, in which one of the goals saw him run from the halfway line and taking on Arsenal players, before slotting into the bottom corner.

The loan move will allow the youngster to get some valuable first-team minutes under his belt.

Chris Hughton will be hoping this loan spell will put Dreyer in good stead for making a push into the first-team next season.

Simon Rusk on the loan move:

U23's manager Simon Rusk spoke to Seagulls.co.uk about the loan move for Dreyer: “This is a good loan move for Anders at this early stage in his career.



“He will hugely benefit from playing in a very competitive Scottish Premiership division and will go into a team battling to keep their top-flight status.



“We will keep a very close eye on his progress, and hopefully he gains some valuable first-team experience.”

Dreyer could make his St Mirren debut tomorrow when they take on Hibernian, but this is subject to international clearance.