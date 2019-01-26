Alisson believes Manchester City remain title favourites

Despite currently sitting in first place, four points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, the Brazilian No.1 believes that his side remain underdogs for the Premier League title this season, with Manchester City tipped by many to make up the gap on Liverpool and surge to their second successive domestic title.

Embed from Getty Images

Alisson making a strong impact at Liverpool

The Brazilian goalkeeper has made a stellar impact since joining from AS Roma, replacing Simon Mignolet as Liverpool's No.1 goalkeeper. A series of instant reactions have helped Klopp's side to a number of big results this season, particularly in the Champions League clash with Napoli at Anfield.

Conceding just 13 goals in 23 league games this season, he has also made a telling contribution towards the transitional aspect of Liverpool's attack. Possessing the awareness and quality in distribution to pick out his teammates and instigate fast, counter-attacking moves, Alisson has taken Liverpool up a gear at both ends of the pitch, playing an integral role in their impressive domestic run thus far.

Embed from Getty Images

Brazilian tips Manchester City as title-favourites despite table

The £67million goalkeeper believes his team are still underdogs for the title, having gone 29 years without being crowned Champions. With 15 games to go, the onus is very much on Man City to make up the gap and Alisson seemed cautious to discount the Manchester club given their quality.

"Liverpool now have the quality to fight for the biggest trophies, there is no doubt about it," Alisson said. "But there's a long way ahead of us and it's important to be sure where we are going."

"City proved their strength by winning the league comfortably last year. They have also invested for this season so their team is even better now. They are very tough opponents and the big favourites."

“However, we also have our ambition to win the league this season and I believe in our talent to go all the way. But we have to think step by step and make sure we keep our feet on the ground," Alisson concluded.