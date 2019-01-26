Rafa Benitez rues mistakes after lacklustre performance

Rafa Benitez was not happy with the performances of his players as he gave a tense press conference.

The Spaniard was not in a mood to comment on any transfer business that has gone or is going on.

The Magpies were easily brushed aside by Watford as neither side put on a great performance for the fans.

Too many mistakes

Newcastle United once again exited the FA Cup before the fifth round making it 12 years in a row of early exits under Mike Ashley.

Benitez said he was "Disappointed obviously" about his side exiting the competition and the way his side performed.

The Magpies never got going and could not get any rhythm to their game as Watford showed their quality in the second half.

Benitez explained how the atmosphere was not a problem as the players need to play well to allow the fans to create an atmosphere.

No idea about signings

After pulling the plug on a loan deal for Jordan Lukaku, Benitez refused to talk about any transfers and wanted to focus on the game.

Despite no players coming into the club this month, Benitez was confident that the players he picked could have won the game.

Despite only having one shot on target and Joselu not having a single shot all game Benitez was still confident on his attacking players and believed they could have scored today.

Disappointed

Benitez gave a frosty press conference after his players put in a poor performance in the FA Cup again.

"A couple of mistakes was the difference."

"If you want to create an atmosphere you need to play better."

"Disappointed, if we play a bit better we could have won this game."

"We put a team on the pitch to win the game and we didn't."

"The players we put upfront they could create and score but they didn't."

Quality players the difference

Benitez was full of praise about Watford however, he was not willing to give any news or positive signs about any transfers that may be on the horizon.

"We have to credit Watford."

"Watford is a good team, we couldn't create the chances we wanted as they are a good side."

When asked about any signings that may be on the verge of happening Benitez replied simply: "I have no idea."

"I understand them really well like the last few years, we did what we have to do." When asked if he understands fans' frustrations.

The Spaniard seemed confident in his squad to do their job and avoid the drop at the end of the season.

"I am a professional so I am convinced we will do what we have to do at the end to stay up."