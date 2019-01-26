Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Pochettino eyes FA Cup success after their midweek disappointment

Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Lilywhites travel on the back of the midweek defeat to Chelsea which saw them eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

Palace meanwhile, sit just three points off the relegation zone in the Premier League so a cup run may not be at the top of Roy Hodgson's agenda.

Previous meetings

This fixture has a long history of being a tight affair which Spurs usually just manage to edge in the end.

In the previous five league meetings, the Lilywhites have prevailed as 1-0 victors - often goals have came late on in the game.

The most recent of which coming back in November where Juan Foyth headed Spurs to victory.

Embed from Getty Images

However, Palace's last win against Spurs came in the FA Cup and sent Alan Pardew's side into the last eight of the competition.

It is set to be another close affair with Spurs still holding a long list of injury problems which will provide the Palace faithful with a greater deal of confidence.

Team news

Roy Hodgson only has one injury concern with Pape Souare set to miss the game due to a dislocated shoulder.

However, new signing Lucas Perri could make his debut in goal for the south Londoners after Julián Speroni's horror show at Anfield last weekend.

As for the visiting Spurs, Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain out through their long term injuries.

Heung-min Son is unlikely to feature despite South Korea being knocked out of the Asia Cup on Friday.

Moussa Sissoko is set to undergo a late fitness test but Ben Davies has been ruled out.

Shine has been taken off the cup

Ahead of the tie, Roy Hodgson spoke to the media about how the FA Cup has changed over the years:

"It's nothing like the glittering prize it was in my youth because we have the Champions League and Europa League now. Not many have the ambition to win the FA Cup.

"The FA Cup is still being won by the top teams, and our position in the table [14th] isn't as good as we'd like it to be.

"What is my ambition? To advance in the FA Cup and get to the semis or the final, or stay in the Premier League? My ambition is to stay in the Premier League," said the 71-year-old.