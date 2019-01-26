As it happened: Spurs find themselves eliminated after the Eagles stun Pochettino's depleted side
Follow text commentary of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live score in the FA Cup. Kick off is set for 16:00 pm GMT.
This brings an end to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the FA Cup clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. Check out our match report over on the main site as well as our match analysis and press conference coverage.
Well, what an awful week it has been for Spurs. Knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday by Chelsea and now find themselves out of the FA Cup. However, do not take antyhing away from Roy Hodgson's side. It was a gritty performance from the Eagles who deservedly find themselves in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
~
FT: Palace have knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup! 2-0
87' Not long left and it looks like Spurs are out. 2-0
79' Not much to report on here. Palace are doing what they have done all game in limiting Spurs' attack threats and proving dangerous on the attack. 2-0
69' Zaha drives at the Spurs defence but Foyth who is on a yellow card, times his tackle to perfection. 2-0
67' Wickham is replaced by Christian Benteke for the home side. 2-0
63' Spurs substitution: Dier is replaced by Victor Wayama. 2-0
60' Palace are awarded a free-kick but Van Aanholt's effort is denied by the wall and then his rebound flies into the home end. 2-0
56' Another free-kick for Spurs in an excellent position... Wasted. 2-0
53' Llorente's shot takes a slight deflection and forces Speroni into a superb stop. 2-0
50' A much better start from Spurs. A lot quicker in the attack and have forced a corner out of the hosts. 2-0
46' Spurs substitution sees Erik Lamela replace Jan Vertonghen. 2-0
46' We are back underway at Selhurst Park. 2-0
HT: Well that was a horrific half of football from Tottenham. Two goals conceded through their own mistakes and then two golden opportunities missed just before the break. N'Koudou wasted a superb chance from close range and then Trippier missed the target from a penalty. 2-0
44' What an awful penalty from Trippier, his effort flies well wide of Speroni's goal. 2-0
TRIPPIER MISSES!
PENALTY TO SPURS! FOYTH BROUGHT DOWN.
39' Free kick to Spurs on the edge of the box but N'Koudou wastes what was an excellent opportunity. 2-0
36' Gazzaniga keeps Spurs in this tie with a superb save from Townsend. 2-0
GOAL PALACE! TOWNSEND SCORES AGAINST HIS FORMER SIDE!
Penalty to Palace! Walker-Peters handles the ball in the area and Kevin Friend points to the spot. 1-0
31' Spurs still struggling to create any clear chances on goal, it is all so comfortable from Palace. 1-0
26' Kyle Walker-Peters draws a foul on the edge of the area; a good opportunity which is wasted by N'Koudou. 1-0
22' A long ball over from Trippier is knocked out by Kelly after a lack of communication between the defender and the goalkeeper leaves the two scrambling. 1-0
20' Patrick van Aanholt strikes from 25-yards out and although his shot swerves in the air Gazzaniga catches with ease. 1-0
18' Lucas Moura comes close! However, his strike from distance is always rising over the crossbar. 1-0
STAT: The goal marks a stunning comeback for Wickham who starts his first game in 792 days.
13' Palace are pushing for a second now, Townsend won a corner but nothing came of the dead ball. 1-0
More on the goal: Palace's initial shot is saved by Gazzaniga but the Argentine goalkeeper can only parry it to the feet of Connor Wickham who is left with a simple tap in. 1-0
GOAL PALACE! WICKHAM!
6' Free kick to Spurs, a late tackle from Kouyate on Lucas Moura on the half-way line. 0-0
3' Spurs are enjoying the majority of the possession as the travelling fans echo a rendition of 'We are Tottenham' around the ground. 0-0
Underway!
1' We are underway at Selhurst Park. 0-0
The teams are making their way out of the tunnel.
This your 10-minute reminder, the players have returned to their dressing rooms and there is not long to go.
Tottenham's team: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen (C), Walker-Peters, Dier, Skipp, Nkoudou, Lucas, Llorente.
Crystal Palace’s team for today: Speroni; Ward, Kelly, Dann, Van Aanholt; Meyer, Kouyate; Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha; Wickham
The team sheets are out for this FA Cup tie.
We will pick back up on the live commentary around an hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news as we get it:
Mauricio Pochettino quotes
Spurs' Argentine boss also spoke to the media ahead of their trip to SE25:
"Palace is going to be a difficult game, of course, we are going to rotate because we need to rotate because we have two Premier League games on Wednesday and Saturday. It is going to be tough too, we are going to need full energy in every game. Sunday is going to be a game we need full energy in."
"What is my ambition? To advance in the FA Cup and get to the semis or the final, or stay in the Premier League? My ambition is to stay in the Premier League," he said.
Roy Hodgson quotes
Ahead of the clash, Roy Hodgson spoke to the media about the 'magic' of the cup:
"It's nothing like the glittering prize it was in my youth because we have the Champions League and Europa League now. Not many have the ambition to win the FA Cup.
"The FA Cup is still being won by the top teams, and our position in the table [14th] isn't as good as we'd like it to be.
Ben Davies will miss the clash after the Welshman was replaced in the first half on Thursday by Danny Rose.
Moussa Sissoko will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the clash. the Frenchman returned on Thursday against Chelsea after suffering a groin injury but the 29-year-old hobbled off the pitch early.
Spurs team news
As for the visiting side, it is a whole different story. Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both continuing their rehabilitation from their long-term injuries.
Heung-min Son is unlikely to feature having only just returned from Abu Dhabi.
Palace's new signing Lucas Perri may get awarded his debut after Julian Speroni's dreadful performance in the defeat to Liverpool last weekend.
Crystal Palace team news
Roy Hodgson only has one main injury concern, Pape Souare will miss the clash having suffered from a dislocated shoulder.
Juan Foyth secured Spurs the victory in November's trip to SE25 as his 66th-minute header sealed the three points. However, Palace fans will remember their last victory against Tottenham which came in the 2016 FA Cup.
Mauricio Pochettino's side have an excellent record against Palace. Having won their previous five games against the Eagles by a 1-0 scoreline. Despite the games being tightly contested, Spurs have always found a way to prevail.
It has been a disappointing week for the Lilywhites, however, Friday brought a huge slice of luck following South Korea's elimination from the Asia Cup meaning Heung-min Son will return sooner than expected.
The Eagles welcome Spurs to Selhurst Park on Sunday. The Lilywhites arrive in south London on the back of their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Thursday.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the FA Cup fourth round clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur live from Selhurst Park. I am Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through all of the action.