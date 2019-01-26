Pochettino talks transfers and team spirit ahead of Palace clash

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted there is a chance Tottenham Hotspur could bring in a player this transfer window.

The 46-year-old was speaking from Hotspur Way ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs go into the clash following Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on penalties.

Incomings still a possibility

Tottenham have suffered heavily in the past few weeks through injuries leaving their squad depleted to the bare bones.

With three of their top four goalscorers this season absent, Pochettino spoke to the media about the possibility of adding to his squad:

"Still six days. We are working. A few options. We'll see if we are capable of delivering, but in the same way, of course, we have the squad. Now we have maybe one space because Mousa Dembele has gone," he said.

Spurs became the first side in Premier League history not to bring in any players in a summer transfer window last year.

"I always say that I am more than open to improve and to add players to the squad. That is so clear. You can find on the on the internet, from all of my press conferences, I always say the same. I am more than open.

"Different thing is if we can find the right player who is going to help us to improve the team, the squad. But never was closed, always open," the Argentine added.

Sombre mood

Thursday's penalty shoot-out defeat was a heavy blow for the squad to take after an impressive second-half showing despite their lack of goal scorers available.

On the day after the cup elimination, Pochettino told the press the mood around the training camp was not good:

"I think it's not great the mood, first of all because it's difficult to sleep after the games. When you win it's difficult, when you lose it's worse."

The Carabao Cup game on Thursday will have to be forgotten with an FA Cup game on Sunday against Palace and then a Premier League game against Watford on Wednesday.

"Of course, we were talking in the changing room after the game with the players. I think it's all clear the ideas and the feelings and emotions and today, of course, is a bit of a sad day, difficult day, because we are all tired. We arrived late at home last night and today was early the training session, 9 am here. But that is the normal process.

"But for sure we are going to be in a good position to compete on Sunday. The competition doesn't stop. You need to be ready," Poch said.

Palace always prove a test

The past five meetings between the two sides have ended in Spurs winning 1-0.

Pochettino says he is well aware of the threat in which the Eagles will pose on Sunday:

"Palace is going to be a difficult game, of course, we are going to rotate because we need to rotate because we have two Premier League games on Wednesday and Saturday."

The Eagles' last win against Spurs did actually come in the FA Cup three years ago.

"It is going to be tough too, we are going to need full energy in every game. Sunday is going to be a game we need full energy in," he finalised.