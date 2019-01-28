Isaac Hayden still eager for a move away from Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has been desperate for signings all month to strengthen his squad, but Isaac Hayden wants signings on Tyneside so he can get his move away from the club.

Newcastle United and Benitez blocked the midfielder's chances of a move away in the summer after Hayden handed in a transfer request.

Benitez was not confident that the club would sign an adequate replacement in the summer so decided to keep Hayden on Tyneside.

Plenty of potential takers

Hayden is wanting a move away from Newcastle so he can be closer to his family and his daughter who live in South Wales.

The midfielder was not expecting to play much this season but with injuries to Jonjo Shelvey and Mo Diame as well as Ki Sung-Yueng's involvement at the Asian Cup Hayden has had some unexpected game time.

Hayden claims his reasons to move are not footballing reasons as he seems to enjoy playing for Newcastle and gives everything he can when he plays for the Magpies.

The former Arsenal man also claims he has many potential suitors ready to sign him if the club can sign a replacement.

Desperate to be closer to his daughter

According to The Chronicle, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion are amongst the teams ready to take the midfielder on board.

It comes as no surprised as Hayden was a crucial player during Newcastle's promotion season from the Championship as he put in some great performances.

However, Hayden has struggled to consistently perform in the Premier League as well as struggling to cope with the pace of the football compared to the Championship.

Will remain professional

Hayden gave an honest and open interview about his future as he spoke to The Chronicle: “It is what it is. I can’t change it, It’s up to the football club."

"The clubs that are interested in me are waiting, and the clubs that I want to go to are waiting."

"It’s just a case of whether Newcastle say: ‘Yeah, you can go'."

"Whatever happens, I’m just going to enjoy playing football and work as hard as I can in training, and in the games."

"If it’s not in January, then we’ve got three months until the end of the season and I’ll give 100 per cent if I’m called upon."