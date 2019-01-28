Newcastle United have now waited five years for a Premier League opponent to be sent off against them

Newcastle United supporters may have a slight case to believe there is an agenda against their team with this unbelievable statistic.

The Magpies have seen numerous decisions in the last two years go against them as an opposition player could have seen red.

As of today, it is 60 months, or five years since a Premier League side was reduced to 10 men against Newcastle.

Reason to feel aggrieved

Newcastle have played an astonishing 152 Premier League games and a staggering 1,826 days since an opponent was sent off against them in the Premier League.

The last player to see red against the Magpies was Bradley Johnson for Norwich City in 2014 in the 82nd minute after an off-the-ball incident with Loic Remy.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite Johnson seeing red the Magpies still did not play with a numerical advantage as Remy himself was sent off for the same incident.

Referees missing big decisions

More staggering is that it has been 157 Premier League games and 1,859 since Newcastle played with a numerical advantage.

This came against Stoke City on Boxing day in 2013 when Stoke's Glenn Whelan and Marc Wilson were both given their marching orders before half-time.

This means that Newcastle went through the entire 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18 campaigns as well as this campaign without seeing an opposing player sent off.

This includes the latter part of the 2013/14 season which is the equivalent of four seasons' worth since Newcastle had a numerical advantage.

There has been plenty of opportunities

This season Isaac Hayden and DeAndre Yedlin have seen red as well as Jonjo Shelvey being sent off twice last season.

Embed from Getty Images

This season Willy Bolly was lucky to escape without even giving away a penalty after an elbow to Ayoze Perez.

Whereas last season Brighton and Hove Albion's Tomer Hemed and Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga are two examples of when players escaped a sending off when they probably should have given a red.

Other incidents that escaped punishment against the Magpies include ex-Newcastle player Moussa Sissoko who did not even receive a yellow card for his stamp on Kenedy on the opening day of the season.

As well as Sissoko, Cardiff City's Harry Arter should have seen red as he did an identical tackle to Hayden who was sent off only minutes earlier but escaped with just a caution