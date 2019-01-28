The Warm Down: Eagles dump Spurs out FA Cup to complete a week to forget for the north Londoners

Crystal Palace have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a stunning 2-0 win over fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Connor Wickham and Andros Townsend proved the difference between the two sides.

After Thursday's elimination from the Carabao Cup by Chelsea, this has proved a week to forget for Mauricio Pochettino and all involved at Tottenham.

Silverware now very unlikely

Spurs sit nine points behind league leaders Liverpool and five points behind second-place Manchester City so their title chances seem to have already been blown.

The Champions League trophy was always an unlikely achievement to attain, however, Spurs remain in the runnings but their best chance of silverware this season was between the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Yet in the space of four days the Lilywhites find themselves eliminated from both of the competitions.

Now into the fourth season of Pochettino's reign Spurs have come a long way as a league side but their lack of silverware remains an issue.

Many consider Spurs to be one of the most enjoyable teams to watch but the stigma of lacking the nerve and grit to win trophies has proved a real stumbling block over the past few years for Spurs.

Tottenham have reached the FA Cup semi-finals in the previous two seasons in which they were beaten on both occasions convincingly.

Palace deserved of the win

Tottenham were poor again but Roy Hodgson's side played the game very well.

It is the perfect time for any side to play Spurs with their depleted side showing a lot of weaknesses in their squad and the Eagles certainly exploited those weaknesses.

Connor Wickham scored on his first start in 792 days and that all came from Palace's first attack.

Jeffrey Schlupp took control of the ball after the youngster Oliver Skipp failed to deal with Joel Ward's pass forward and the German drove beyond a weak Davinson Sanchez.

His shot was parried by Paulo Gazzaniga into the path of Connor Wickham who was left with a simple tap in.

Spurs let down not only by their younger players on the day but by more experienced ones such as Kieran Trippier who failed to pick up Wickham for the opening goal and by missing a crucial penalty kick just before half-time.

What now for Spurs?

Spurs now only remain in contention to lift the Champions League and Premier League trophies - albeit both are highly unlikely.

Realistically, the only thing the Lilywhites can achieve this season is a spot in the top four to take Champions League football into their new stadium next season.

This does beg the question, are Spurs quickly turning into Arsenal towards the end of Arsene Wenger's reign?

Well, Spurs have come a long way under Pochettino, from a side which was attaining Europa League football on a yearly basis to a side which has now become a Champions League regular.

Pochettino has dealt with a tight budget over his time at Spurs and brought the best out of the Spurs academy through graduates such as Harry Kane and Harry Winks.

Spurs should have lifted at least one trophy under Pochettino, they have had their chances, however, this highlights the targets of the Club and Daniel Levy who clearly value Champions League football and Pochettino himself has said he does not see trophies necessarily as a sign of success.