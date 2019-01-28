Wolves vs West Ham Preview: Both teams looking to bounce back 

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to continue their fine Premier league campaign when they host West Ham United at Molineux. A win here for Wolves will put them into 7th position.

The Hammers can also move up into 7th place with a win here and they will go above their hosts if they claim the three points.

Last Time Out

Both teams had disappointing results last time out in the F.A Cup.

Raul Jimenez scored a last minute equaliser away at Shrewsbury Town to save Wolves and earn them a replay after being two nil down.

West Ham suffered a very damaging defeat at the hands of league one side AFC Wimbledon who sit bottom of their league by five points. The most concerning aspect of this the defeat for Manuel Pellegrini will have been the defence, who conceded four goals in a 4-2 defeat.

Last time they met

When these sides last met back in September, Adama Traore scored late into injury time to secure a 1-0 win for Wolves. It meant that West Ham had lost their opening four games of the season.

Ones to watch

Ruben Neves has really found his form in the last couple of games. He was instrumental in Wolves dramatic win against Leicester City and he could prove the difference yet again. Diogo Jota will also be full of confidence after scoring a hat trick last time out at Molineux.

For West Ham, Marko Arnautovic will be wanting to prove a point to the West Ham fans. He was left out of the last two games as speculation about his future continued to grow. Since then, he's signed a new contract and will want to repay the fans after causing much disruption during a busy period for the Hammers. There is no doubt that he has the quality to win games on his own.

Felipe Anderson has been in good form away from home for West Ham. He has been involved in four out of the last five that West Ham have scored, scoring three himself. Samir Nasri will also be dangerous for the away side.

Team News

Willy Boly has one game left of his three match ban so he misses out. He was sent off against Manchester City.

Jimenez was on the bench against Shrewsbury but it likely to return to the starting 11.

West Ham still have plenty of injuries to deal with. Lucas Perez is added to the long list of people sidelined for West Ham. Jack Wilshere, Fabian Balbuena, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez are all still out injured but hoping to be back fit in the next month.