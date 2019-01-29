Arsenal vs Cardiff City preview: Can the Gunners bounce back from Cup defeat?

Unai Emery's Arsenal will welcome Neil Warnock's Cardiff City to the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from disappointing results in their previous fixtures.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup on Friday by, last season's finalists Manchester United. The Gunners went down 3-1 at the Emirates. There was also more injury problems that came out of the game as Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis picked up injuries in the tie and are likely to be missing for some time.

Cardiff were already knocked out of the FA Cup, so had the weekend off. In their previous Premier League fixture, Cardiff suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Cardiff City players will honour the currently missing Emiliano Sala, who has been lost at sea since his plane went missing last Monday night. Warnock will also have to decide which players are in the right frame of mind to play.

The Emirates Fortress

Despite losing at home on Friday, Arsenal have made the Emirates a fortress this season in the Premier League. The Gunners have only lost once at home all season in the league and that was way back on the opening weekend of the season against Manchester City.

Arsenal also have an excellent run of results against newly promoted sides. They are undefeated in 23 league games, winning 20 of those matches and keeping 14 clean sheets in those matches. The Gunners are also on a run of 33 unbeaten matches at home against sides that are in the relegation zone. They were last defeated by a team in the relegation zone all the way back in May 2007, by West Ham.

Boss Unai Emery reiterates what his sides' focus should be. He said this in his pre-match press conference: "Our focus now is very clear: the Premier League. We're also going to play the Europa League with big motivation. It's one way to the Champions League.

"We need to be concentrated for the three points like we were against Chelsea."

This one is for Emiliano Sala

This will be Cardiff's first game since the disappearance of their club record signing Emiliano Sala last Monday.

Boss Warnock said this in pre-match press conference on the subject of Sala: "It has been a traumatic week and even now I can't get my head around the situation.

"It's impossible to sleep. I've been in football management for 40 years and it's by far the most difficult week in my career, by an absolute mile.

"It's probably hit me me harder than anyone else as I've met the lad and talked to him for the last six to eight weeks.

Cardiff have already said that they will honour the striker before the game and hopefully the motivation will help them overturn some of the statistics that are going against the Bluebirds.

Cardiff have only won once on the road this season, which came against Leicester City last month. They could equal a club record of four games without a goal if they fail to score at the Emirates. Manager Warnock has lost all three of his visits to Arsenal, dating back to October 1991.

Team News

Arsenal have some selection problems in defence, as the aforementioned Koscielny and Sokratis picked up injuries on Friday.

There is no fresh injury news for the Bluebirds.