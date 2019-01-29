As it happened: Arsenal get the job done against Cardiff
Arsenal look to follow up victory against Chelsea with another important win in top-four race. Kick-off is at 19.45 GMT.
As for Cardiff, the pressure will be on to pick up valuable points at home to Bournemouth in Saturday's evening kick-off.
The Bluebirds shaded the first half and perhaps should have been in front at the break. But Ecuele Manga's foul on Kolasinac in the area was probably the defining moment, handing Arsenal a lead they hadn't done much to deserve.
Lacazette's powerful effort made sure Mendez-Laing's late goal counted for nothing in the end.
A very ugly win for the hosts, but an important one nonetheless.
Five minutes of stoppage time will be played.
A scuffle breaks out shortly after following a bad tackle from Arter on Guendouzi. The feisty midfielder is cautioned by Mike Dean.
They make their first change before it's taken. Lichtsteiner is withdrawn and Carl Jenkinson is on his place. A curious switch from Emery.
Konstantinos Mavropanos warms up in case he's needed.
They can't afford to drop points here.
Cardiff the much better team in that half and, in truth, they might feel disappointed not to be ahead, particularly after a great chance for Reid.
Lacazette puts one in from a similar position moments later and nothing comes of it.
Team in full: Etheridge; Peltier, Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Bennett; Arter, Gunnarsson, Ralls; Paterson, Decordova-Reid, Niasse
Team in full: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac; Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira; Ozil, Aubameyang Lacazette
The participation of defender Jazz Richards, midfielder Harry Arter and forward Kenneth Zohore is also in doubt.
Danny Welbeck remains a long-term absentee, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a doubt.
"I do think from the players' point of view that they need some sort of distraction now. It has been so doom and gloom and down and sorrowful.
"The place is so sombre all the way round the club. We almost need some sort of a game to get firing again, to get something out the system."
"We have very big respect for Cardiff because they are a very competitive team. They won in Leicester and the played their last matches where the results were only just against them.
"Tomorrow, we need to impose ourselves and also show adaptation. I think they are going to play with a big motivation also and with a big fight in a lot of duels against us."
The Gunners have not been beaten at home by a newly-promoted side since November 2010.
Similarly, they have won 32 of their last 33 home games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone.
They were dealt 4-1 beatings at Chelsea and Liverpool, but did make Spurs sweat at Wembley in a 1-0 defeat.
Can they spring a surprise this evening?
This will not be a game Neil Warnock has earmarked as a must-win in their bid to avoid relegation, but he will almost certainly set his side up to draw.
It would also leave the Gunners within four points of their out-of-form rivals Spurs.
The two teams will lay a floral tribute on the pitch before kick-off and the Welsh club's staff and supporters will wear daffodils. Black armbands will not be worn at the family's request.