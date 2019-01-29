Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff: Aubameyang and Lacazette inspire win over Bluebirds

Cardiff City's relegation troubles continued on Tuesday night as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

It was a week in which football had taken a backseat for the visitors following the tragic disappearance of record signing Emiliano Sala.

The Bluebirds were spirited, holding Arsenal for over an hour before succumbing to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty and a solo effort from Alexandre Lacazette.

There was a consolation strike late on from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing but Arsenal held on for all three points.

Story of the game

Arsenal's problem in a host of matches this season has been a lack of creativity. That was the case again against Cardiff, even with Mesut Ozil returning to the starting XI.

There was no real out ball for the Gunners who easily could have been a few goals behind had Bobby Reid taken two glorious opportunities in the opening quarter. He first fired a half volley wide of the target from the edge of the area and then headed over from a curling ball into the area.

Not for the first time this campaign, Unai Emery had to field a makeshift backline. With Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis out injured, it was up to stand-ins Stephan Lichtsteiner, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi to cover. Unsurprisingly, they weren't too convincing as Arsenal struggled defensively and offensively for large periods.

Their only chances of a poor first half fell to Lacazette in the opening minute but he couldn't squeeze the ball home whilst Mustafi headed wide from a corner.

The star of the show in the opening 45 minutes had been referee Mike Dean, who on two separate occasions denied Lacazette a penalty after being brought down in the area. He also waved Cardiff appeals away after Oumar Niasse went down with Sead Kolasinac close.

Arsenal continued to struggle in the second half but broke the deadlock after the referee finally gave a penalty. With just over an hour gone, Kolasinac got into the area and was tripped by Bruno Ecuele Manga. Aubameyang then comfortably put the Gunners ahead from 12 yards.

Shortly after, substitute Alex Iwobi almost doubled the hosts' advantage. He raced into the penalty box and then fired towards goal, only for Neil Etheridge to get a hand in the way.

As the game entered the final ten minutes Arsenal found themselves a second goal. It was a rare injection of pace that provided it as Lacazette burst into the area and as Cardiff defenders stood and watched he fired home.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey nearly made it three two minutes later, heading wide with a free header.

Deep into injury time the travelling Cardiff fans were finally given something to cheer about. A deep cross found Mendez-Laing at the back post and he curled the ball home to make the score 2-1.

Arsenal had two late chances through Aubameyang and Ramsey but were both denied by Etheridge as the Gunners held on for another vital win in their quest for the top four.

Takeaways

Ozil fails to inspire Arsenal

After Emery left Ozil out of the entire matchday squad for Arsenal's defeat to West Ham a few weeks ago questions were asked. But even with him in the team against Cardiff, the Gunners still lacked creativity. Ozil had to drop deep to claim the ball and wasn't able to find himself any space in the middle of the park.

Lacazette sparks life into the game

Arsenal's attacking display was rather timid. There wasn't the intensity we saw from them when they comfortably beat Chelsea and finding the same drive against teams closer to the bottom of the table has become a recurring theme of late for the Gunners. But with the game nearing its end, Lacazette provided a burst of energy which put the game beyond doubt. The Frenchman has often been substituted throughout the second half this season so Emery will be glad he kept him on.

Cardiff resolute but still struggling

The circumstances were difficult going into this game for Cardiff. Neil Warnock admitted before the game that they had barely prepared but they were resolute in defence and stood firm for the best part of an hour. They impressed defensively but barring two chances and their goal late on, they were bereft of much-attacking quality. However, there were signs that Niasse could be an asset to the Bluebirds in their bid to beat the drop. He held the ball up well and provided movement inside the penalty area that should see Cardiff start to score more goals.