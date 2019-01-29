As it happened: Llorente makes up for missed chances to clinch the three points late on
Follow text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 20:00 pm GMT.
The victory sees Spurs go seven points clear of both Arsenal and Chelsea and just two points off Manchester City in second-place.
FT: Spurs grind out the victory with just minutes to go. Heung-min Son capped off his comeback with an equalising goal to cancel out Craig Cathcart's header and then with minutes to go Fernando Llorente headed Spurs to victory on a night when Chelsea dropped points.
90+2' Success finds himself carded after slapping the ball out of the arms of the ball boy. 2-1
90' A minimum of four minutes will be added on. 2-1
More on the goal: Danny Rose whips in a simply stunning cross which Llorente wrestles his way onto and heads the ball back where it came from to put Spurs ahead with minutes left. 2-1
LLORENTE RISES AND HEADS SPURS AHEAD! 2-1
84' Spurs now back in the game, can they find a late winner? Or will Llorente rue his missed chances? 1-1
More on the goal: Llorente tries to dribble in the box but is intercepted, Son collects the ball and unleashes an absolute rocket sending Foster the wrong way. 1-1
GOAL SON PUTS SPURS LEVEL!
79' Success comes inches away from wrapping the three points up. Lamela also comes on for Spurs in the place of Jan Vertonghen. 0-1
78' Spurs seriously beginning to run out of time now and have a severe lack of options to bring off the bench to influence the game. 0-1
75' Lucas wins a free-kick but Eriksen's effort can't beat the wall. 0-1
73' Corner to Watford, Sanchez headers clear from Janmaat's corner. 0-1
68' Surely that was a penalty on Lucas? Not given and the Rose has his shot cleared off the line. The stuff of nightmares for Spurs. 0-1
66' Cleverly makes way now for Ben Wilmot. 0-1
63' A superb stop from Foster is then followed up by Llorente's header from four-yards missing the target. 0-1
62' Gerard Deulofeu makes way for Isaac Success. 0-1
57' Lucas returns to the action and is immediately fouled on the edge of the half. 0-1
56' Lucas Moura is on the floor after taking the ball to the face. 0-1
52' Llorente misses an absolute sitter. From just six-yards out the Spaniard fires well over the bar. 0-1
46' Lucas immediately draws a foul from Mariappa. 0-1
46' Back underway at Wembley. Serge Aurier makes way for Lucas Moura. 0-1
HT: Cathcart scores in consecutive games against Spurs to give Watford the lead going into half time. A shocking error from captain Hugo Lloris allowed the defender's header to roll into the empty net. 0-1
44' It's all going wrong for Spurs. Yet again they find themselves behind in the first-half. 0-1
More on the goal: Hugo Lloris, where are you going? A corner comes in for the Hornets and Lloris comes well out of his goal to then find himself scrambling after Cathcart's header which rolls into the back of the net. 0-1
GOAL WATFORD! CATHCART 0-1
32' Corner to Spurs after a string of Tottenham attacks - which comes to nothing. 0-0
28' Vertonghen gallops up the pitch on the counter-attack but is inches off converting from Llorente's cross as Foster again manages to prevent the home side. 0-0
25' Janmaat tries his luck from the edge of the box but the shot was always rising and soars over Hugo Lloris' crossbar. 0-0
20' Son floats in an inviting ball for Llorente but it falls to close to Foster who is able to catch with ease. 0-0
16' Llorente lays off Eriksen who then feeds Son in but the 26-year-old opts to take a touch rather than a first time shot allowing Foster to collect the ball. 0-0
15' Eriksen tries his luck from the edge of the box but his shot is deflected heavily and Foster is able to adjust in order to save the attempt. 0-0
12' Eriksen turns brilliantly and feeds in Llorente but the Spaniard is too slow to turn himself and run onto the ball. 0-0
10' Son comes so close! What an excellent effort from the South Korean whose left-footed attempt whistles just wide of the post. 0-0
8' Watford are looking dangerous, with Aurier and Rose both sitting high up the backline is getting exposed. 0-0
4' Heung-min Son gets his first go at taking on the Watford defence but is dealt with sufficiently by Cathcart. 0-0
2' A tidy start from Watford who show Spurs they are here to play an attacking style of football. 0-0
Underway!
1' Referee Graham Scott gets us underway at Wembley! 0-0
A minute silence will take place in respect of the missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.
The teams are heading out of the tunnel on a bitterly cold night in north-west London.
Just 10 minutes until kick-off. An awful lot is riding on this game for Spurs.
A huge boost for Spurs as Heung-min Son comes straight back into the starting XI and Fernando Llorente keeps his place as the Spaniard looks to get back to scoring ways.
Watford starting XI
Foster, Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Cleverley, Capoue, Pereyra, Deeney, Deulofeu.
Spurs starting XI
Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.
Well, the team news is in here at Wembley.
Gracia quotes
Javi Gracia also spoke to the media, he talked about his striker dilemma:
"Believe me, it is not a problem. I am delighted with this. I am very pleased with all my players, especially Andre [Gray] and Isaac [Success], who scored in the last game.
"This is very, very good for the team to have different options. I trust all of them and they are waiting for their moment to show their level."
Pochettino quotes
Ahead of the game, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media about last weeks event:
"I want to win cups. I’m not naive. It’s tough for me because after 3/4 seasons we’re always talking about the cups. I want to build my CV winning titles of course. I’m the first who wants to win. I think in the last five years we’ve played in four semi-finals and one final," he said.
Team news
As for the visitors, Javi Gracia does not have any new injury concerns.
Team news
The Lilywhites do remain without Harry Kane and Dele Alli as the two continue to recover from their long-term injuries. Ben Davies also remains out with a groin injury but Moussa Sissoko has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's game.
Team news
Spurs have been handed a huge boost to their injury woes with the return of Heung-min Son from the Asia Cup. The South Korean has returned a lot earlier than expected after his country were eliminated by Qatar on Friday - the 26-year-old could feature on Wednesday.
Paulo Gazzaniga showed why he was selected in the starting XI as the Argentine pulled off two fine saves in the shootout to earn Spurs a place in the next round.
Spurs did seek their revenge just three weeks later as the two sides met in the Carabao Cup which again ended in dramatic fashion as Erik Lamela scored with minutes remaining to seemingly wrap up the tie but former-Spur Étienne Capoue sent the tie to a penalty-shootout with seconds left.
In this season's earlier meeting between the two sides, it was the Hornets who secured the three points in a dramatic second-half at Vicarage Road. An Abdoulaye Doucouré own-goal gave Spurs the lead but Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart scored in quick succession in a win which saw Javi Gracia's side move up to third place.
However, the Hornets have a terrible record away to Spurs. Their last victory on the road to the north London side came in a 1994 League Cup game which they edged 3-2.
As for the visitors, Watford are in fine form. Sitting seventh in the Premier League and into the fifth-round of the FA Cup after cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory away to Newcastle United on Saturday.
Tottenham host Watford at Wembley just days after they find themselves dumped out of both the Carabao and FA Cup. The Lilywhites really have endured a torrid week which was capped off with defeat on Sunday to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.