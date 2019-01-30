Sean Longstaff reflects on a memorable night for the youngster

Newcastle United pulled off one of the upsets of the season as they beat Manchester City 2-1 to keep the Citizens four points off Liverpool.

All the Newcastle players received multiple plaudits after the game last night especially Salomon Rondon, Matt Ritchie and Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff received specific praise from Pep Guardiola who made an effort to highlight how good the Geordie was against his side.

Did not look out of place

Against a team that cost near £400 million Newcastle's best player to come out the academy since Paul Dummett or Andy Carroll Longstaff dominated the midfield.

The midfielder was excellent at both ends of the pitch by breaking up a number of City's attacking plays and always looking for a positive forward pass when he received the ball.

Guardiola confirmed during his post-match press conference that his side struggled against the Magpies' central midfielders all game.

A proud day

It is not often that teams can mark out players against the champions however, Longstaff did just that as he limited Fernandinho to sideways passes instead of many forward passes.

The youngster was also a presence in the City half as he often started the high press for Newcastle which showed when he won the penalty.

Guardiola complimented the 21-year old after the game as he said: "We struggled to cope with their defensive midfielders."

Happy with the result and performance

Longstaff spoke of his pride after the game as he has become a regular under Rafa Benitez despite playing against City, Chelsea and Liverpool during his debut Premier League season.

The youngster told The Chronicle: “Obviously, you want to get into the Premier League but that's (playing against Man City) a different level - that's Champions League, that's some of the best players in the world on the pitch."

“So, for me to be able to play against them, first-hand is unbelievable."

“And if there was a perfect night, it would be to beat probably one of the top teams in the world in a place like St James', with the fans helping us get over the line."

“It was unbelievable, and probably one of the best nights of my life so far.”