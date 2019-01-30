Miguel Almiron set to break Newcastle's record fee but how have the five most expensive signings done before him?

Newcastle United are yet to complete the signing of Miguel Almiron but this has not stopped fans getting excited about the signing and the size of the transfer fee.

The Magpies have failed to break their transfer record that has stood since 2005 as Mike Ashley has continuously refused to spend big.

Newcastle have spent £10 million or more several times under Ashley but never more than the £17 million they spent on Michael Owen.

Florian Thauvin - £13 million (2015)

The French winger had undoubted talent which he has shown since going back to Marseille as he is now regarded as one of the best players in Ligue 1.

Florian Thauvin never settled on Tyneside with a mixture of a language barrier, the weather and not mixing with the squad well enough resulted in Thauvin going out on loan the following January.

The French international only made 13 appearances for the Magpies as he failed to make a mark on Tyneside but since going back to France he has managed 46 goals in 98 games.

Aleksander Mitrovic - £13 million (2015)

One of the most controversial signings in under Ashley Aleksander Mitrovic divided opinions during his time on Tyneside and still does despite leaving in the summer.

The Serbian international was brought in to replace Papiss Cisse who was on his way out the club and after scoring 36 in 69 games for Anderlecht big things were expected of Mitrovic.

However, his time spent at Newcastle was eventful as he connected with the fans immediately with his full-blooded performances and commitment to the club.

Mitrovic only managed four goals in his first 25 appearances for Newcastle and saw his chances limited last season with Rafa Benitez not trusting the Serbian's disciplinary and ability to follow instructions.

Georginio Wijnaldum - £14.5 million (2015)

Another player that was signed under Steve McClaren as he was given £80 million to spend over two transfer windows.

Georginio Wijnaldum tried his best to keep Newcastle up single-handedly with 11 goals from midfield made him the club's top goalscorer.

The Dutch international was an extremely talented player while at Newcastle and everything good that happened in the 2015/16 season came through Wijnaldum.

It is a testament to how good Wijnaldum was for the Magpies as he has gone on to play for Liverpool regularly and in the Champions League final last season.

Alan Shearer £15 million (1996)

The greatest striker the Premier League has ever seen scoring 260 goals during a fantastic career mainly at his boyhood club.

Alan Shearer was signed from Blackburn Rovers to help Newcastle push on and win the Premier League under Kevin Keegan which did not end up going well.

Shearer was signed for four million less than Dominic Solanke cost Bournemouth which shows how good of a deal it was even back in 1996.

The England international went out on a high despite being forced to retire through injury as he scored in a 4-1 win over Sunderland.

Shearer's all-time Premier League record does not look like being broken anytime soon which just shows how good he was and Newcastle's best striker they will probably ever have.

Michael Owen - £16.8 million (2005)

Newcastle's most expensive transfer in their history was for Michael Owen from Real Madrid, which seems absurd saying the Magpies signed a player from Madrid.

Owen was never a fan favourite and the Geordies never took him onboard despite forming an okay partnership with Shearer it just seemed the English international never wanted to be on Tyneside.

Owen wanted a move back to Liverpool which never materialised resulting in him having to settle for a move to Tyneside.

The ex-Liverpool man left almost as soon as the Magpies were relegated in 2009 after only managing 79 appearances in four years many fans questioned Owen's desire to play for the club.

Owen scored 30 goals in four years while on Tyneside as he battled numerous injuries with many fans claiming he was never up for the fight at the bottom of the league.

The Newcastle fans will be delighted to be breaking their transfer record fee so they can eventually move on from this disastrous move.