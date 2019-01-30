Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Team News

Tottenham Hotspur host Watford at Wembley Stadium as they return to Premier League action.

With just one hour until kick-off, Spurs have released their starting XI.

Heung-min Son returns to the starting XI and Moussa Sissoko is brought back into the squad after his injury picked up against Chelsea last week.

Spurs lineup: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.

Son is back

Heung-min Son makes his long-awaited return to Spurs after his absence because of the Asia Cup.

Son starts as well as Fernando Llorente and it looks like the South Korean and Christian Eriksen will sit just behind the striker.

The 26-year-old was expected to return in the middle of February but after South Korea was eliminated by Qatar on Friday he was able to return to London.

Son's last Premier League game was in the 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United which saw Harry Kane suffer a long term ankle injury.

The South Korean's absence has affected Spurs with only one recognised striker left in Fernando Llorente.

Sissoko returns after injury

Moussa Sissoko suffered from a groin injury against Manchester United - the same game in which Kane was injured.

The Frenchman then returned to action last Thursday in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg but again found himself hobbling off the field after a collision with Serge Aurier.

Sissoko has played a huge role in the Tottenham side this season, with Mousa Dembele injured for the majority of the campaign before being sold the 29-year-old stepped up in place of the Belgian.

However, a strenuous run of fixtures had took its tole on the former-Newcastle United midfielder who had played almost every second since November.

Back five

Mauricio Pochettino has reverted to a back five after leaking four goals in the previous two games.

Jan Vertonghen featured in Sunday's FA Cup defeat but was pulled off at half-time as it appeared the damage had already been done in order for the Belgian to be rested for tonight's game.

This is arguably Pochettino's strongest backline with Serge Aurier in place for Kieran Trippier who is currently enduring a tough time at right-back.

Danny Rose comes back into the squad after the Englishman seems to have regained the love from the Spurs faithful after a string of passionate performances.