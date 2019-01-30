Mauricio Pochettino admits "it's good to smile again" after late win vs Watford

Mauricio Pochettino urged reporters to join him in praising Tottenham Hotspur after they came from behind to win in the Premier League for the second consecutive game.

Much-maligned Fernando Llorente headed home a late winner for Spurs. Harry Winks had provided the 93rd-minute goal 10 days ago against Fulham.

This time, it was Watford who fell victim to the Spurs comeback. And after a ‘difficult week’, Pochettino was eager to hail his players for the victory at Wembley in front of a Wembley stadium that was less than half full.

Pochettino: good to smile again

“To smile again after a difficult week was so important,” Pochettino admitted.

The Argentine boss gave a passionate press conference ahead of this game about Tottenham’s achievements and ambitions after they crashed out of both domestic cup competitions. They now lie seven points off the top of the table, only two off second-placed Manchester City, and seven ahead of their closest challengers.

“Of course, today was important for us. You are more optimistic after a win. With all the circumstances, finishing that way was fantastic.”

Spurs were poor for much of the game, and the side’s inability to find a good cross was unusually prevalent. Watford took the lead through Craig Cathcart after a blunder from Hugo Lloris and poor marking from Davinson Sanchez.

“Conceding the way that we did was so painful. In the first half, it was difficult to play and we didn’t create too much, but the game was under control,” Pochettino said.

“What I told to them, we need to keep going and for sure football is going to reward us.”

Heung-min Son netted an equaliser and Llorente’s winner drew passionate celebrations.

Pochettino: Spurs deserve more success

“To win in that way, I think this group of players deserve a lot of praise,” insisted Pochettino.

“They are working so hard to try and deliver the best job for the club. They have the feeling that we deserve more than what we are getting from football.

“I want to congratulate them. They deserve a lot of praise.”