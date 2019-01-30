Mauricio Pochettino defends Tottenham fans after low Wembley attendance

Mauricio Pochettino was adamant that Tottenham Hotspur fans should not be criticised for the woefully low attendance at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Just over 29,164 fans turned up to watch Spurs come from behind and beat Watford 2-1 thanks to a late Fernando Llorente header.

Pochettino was delighted with his team’s performance, but it was in front of a stadium that had more empty seats than filled ones.

It’s the lowest attendance thus far for Tottenham at Wembley, where they have played for more than 18 months while their new stadium is being built.

Pochettino: fans cannot do any more

“We cannot ask more from our fans,” Pochettino insisted.

“[It was] a very cold night, the coldest night so far in England. For the fans, it’s so difficult to come here from all parts of London.

“When we start to play at our stadium, it’s going to be fantastic. It’s a different type of stadium. It’s going to help the team to achieve victories."

Pochettino floated the idea that playing at Wembley is a bigger honour for him as a foreign manager.

Pochettino insists playing at Wembley is a privilege

“I promise you, it’s a privilege to play here. I enjoy every single game that I am here. But I am Argentinian, and maybe I see Wembley different to you,” he said.

Some suggested that the low attendance on Wednesday was a sign of the disappointment with Tottenham’s double-exit from the two major domestic cups in the last week.

They were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage on penalties by London rivals Chelsea and then crashed out from the FA Cup, too.

Pochettino came under significant pressure for comments made after the Cup exits about trophies only being good for your ‘ego’. He gave a passionate press conference in response to that ahead of Wednesday’s game against Watford and instantly cut a more relaxed figure after the Tottenham win.

The new stadium remains an issue, particularly the way that the delays have been dealt with and the poor communication with fans at times.

Spurs have hosted Watford twice in home games this season. Once in Milton Keynes at stadium:mk and once at Wembley in north-west London. It’s certainly not the season the fans had in mind.