Manuel Pellegrini believes "it was impossible to play worse" following the Hammers third successive defeat

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini did not hold back in his assessment of his players following a 3-0 defeat at Molineux summarising the performance by saying "it is impossible to play worse".

The Hammers third successive defeat in all competitions made it a truly miserable week for the Londoners who were recently dumped out of the FA Cup following a 4-2 loss at the hands of League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

The 65-year-old manager asked for a response in his pre-match comments and the Premier League manager certainly didn't get one as his team failed to even register one shot on target on a miserable evening in the Black Country.

Pellegrini's team were on the back-foot from the opening minute and the Chilean head coach was not surprised by the outcome of proceedings.

"No shots on target and we conceded three goals, it is impossible to play worse", Pellegrini stated.

"The first 45 minutes was even for both teams, we had similar possession, they only had one chance which was the header that went just wide of our goal but in the second half, it is difficult to understand what we did.

"We were not concentrated, we conceded two goals from set pieces. They had another three or four more chances and we didn't have a shot.

"There are a lot of reasons for us to try and understand what is happening."

Arnautovic to undergo scan following concerns of broken foot

The horrific encounter for the Hammers was further soured by the injury to club top-scorer Marko Arnautovic who limped off in the second-half through injury.

The Austrian international put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract with the Londoners on Saturday - 30 minutes after the defeat to Wimbledon - putting to bed links of the forward moving to China following a lucrative offer from a Chinese bidder.

The 29-year-old left Molineux on crutches following a suspected broken foot and will undergo a scan as the Hammers talisman looks destined to be on the sidelines for the upcoming weeks.

Pellegrini hopes the injury isn't as serious as first feared, but wouldn't be drawn into estimations of the duration of absence following the latest setback for West Ham.

Asked in his post-match press conference whether Pellegrini had updates surrounding the injury the Premier League winning manager said: "Not at this moment but I think it will not be an easy [good] injury.

"I hope that he doesn't have any problems but he must have a medical examination tomorrow. It was a hard kick on his foot, we will see tomorrow.

"We have just 15 players that are playing too many games. We have no creative midfielder at the moment, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Wilshere, Nasri are all out so it is difficult for a team playing so many games with the same 15 players.

"Maybe they are feeling a little bit the amount of games and we still have nine players injured."

Pellegrini's growing list of injury headaches prompted questions concerning whether the east London based club would be tempted to dip into the market for fresh additions as adequate cover to a number of current sidelined first-team regulars.

He said: "No, we are not thinking about that.

"We have two days more, we will see if something happens but I think that we must focus on continuing to be a squad fighting for a target at the end of the season."

The defeat ensured Wolves completed a rare double over the Hammers for the first time in the club's history and Pellegrini will demand a response when West Ham host league leader Liverpool on Monday night.

Following the embarrassment of their FA Cup upset on Saturday the West Ham boss demanded a response following two recent defeats and the players never looked like they wanted to put an end to their recent horror-shows on the pitch.

Asked whether he was disappointed with his team's response from Saturday Pellegrini said: "Yes of course.

We wanted one after losing to Wimbledon, this was the moment to try and do it, continue to fight for a better position, we couldn't do it.