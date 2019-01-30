Nuno lauds 'fantastic' Raul Jimenez as Wolves put West Ham to the sword 

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was left in awe following the performance of Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez who bagged a brilliant brace in the hosts emphatic 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Jimenez was utterly outstanding to give Hammers defenders a guaranteed sleepless night as the Mexico international wrapped up proceedings with two late goals following a rare opener from Romain Saiss.

The 27-year-old striker's performance personified the dominance shown by Wolves from start to finish. Jimenez was breathtaking alongside Diogo Jota up front and the Benfica loanee's performance prompted chants from the home supporters for the club to 'sign him up' and make the move permanent.

Nuno lauded the club's top-scorer this season but refused to be drawn into the player's future with over 14 league matches still to play.

He said: "Raul is doing a fantastic job because we want the goals that he scores, the way he plays, the combination and the way he works.

"He doesn't stop. He's always giving us the first moment of reaction to the loss of the ball.

"It's amazing. He has to keep on going, and these decisions will be made when they have to be made. Today is not the day to do it."

Jimenez's goals were his ninth and 10th for Wolves in all competitions this season, while West Ham failed to register a single shot on target.

Wolves' dominance was exemplified from the off and their patience in the opening exchanges was particularly impressive with the Hammers having goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski to thank that they were still in the contest come half-time.

The Midlands side are now comfortably adrift of relegation following their return to the top-flight - sitting pretty in seventh - and the victory meant Wolves completed the double over West Ham for the first time in the club's history which particularly pleased the Wanderers head coach.

"We played good. I think it was a good game," said Nuno.

"In the first half, we didn't score but created a lot of chances.

"In the second half, we kept our composure and didn't get nervous.

"The tempo of the game was important for us - action after action, trying to unbalance a very good team that was West Ham.

"I think it was a deserved victory."

Nuno refuses to rule out any late January business

Jonny Castro Otto was another loanee who impressed on an enthralling night for Wolves and it sparked questions over Wolves beginning preparation to tie down integral squad players to permanent contracts, but Nuno refused to give anything away just yet.

"Of course, I say that because it is the ambition that we have," he said.

"We always want to improve. We had a very good game.

"One of the things we wanted to improve was our defence and a clean sheet is very important.

"Achieving such beautiful goals is well played, but there are always things to look at and analyse."

With only two days left of the January transfer window and with Wolves so far keeping business to a minimum, questions were raised as to whether Nuno could get any deals done before the transfer window shuts on Thursday, the Wolves boss added: "The transfer window is there, there is still time to go.

"But we have to be focused on our daily work and our training sessions.

"The club is ready, people are ready."