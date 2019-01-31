Burnley swap Sam Vokes for Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch will be looking to add to his tally of 108 Premier League goals after joining Burnley in a swap deal for Sam Vokes who moves in the opposite direction to Stoke City.

However, at 38 years of age, it is a move that has raised eyebrows amongst Clarets fans who are currently enjoying a rejuvenated partnership between Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, both of whom scored against Manchester United in the week.

Burnley also possess the option of Matej Vydra who has barely featured since moving from Derby County in the summer.

Premier pedigree

Crouch will undoubtedly bring a plethora of experience to Burnley who continue their fight to avoid the drop. He is one of only 28 players to net a century of Premier League goals, having scored for each of the six clubs he has represented in the English top flight.

No player has scored more headed goals in the division than the six foot seven striker who has also played 42 games for England, scoring a goal every other game.

Crouch's best form in front of goal was manufactured on the south coast with Portsmouth and Southampton in the early stages of his career over a decade ago, although he had a less than successful spell at Aston Villa in between. Working particularly well with Harry Redknapp, he averaged a strike every two matches at the Hampshire clubs but has since been pivotal with his nimble footwork and link up play at Liverpool and Spurs with another spell at Pompey thrown in for good measure.

Yet Crouch has been settled at Stoke since 2011, making 225 league appearances and scoring 46 goals, with all but one of those coming in the Premier League. However, starts and strikes have both been limited this season, disseminating questions about his ability to make an impact.

Stalwart departs

Meanwhile, 29-year old Vokes, another aerially strong striker, has moved the other way to Stoke. The Welshman possesses 61 caps for his country and has proven to be a real handful for defenders both in England and on the international stage.

With 62 goals in 258 appearances, Vokes was a stalwart of Turf Moor. He hit double figures for the 2016-17 campaign but has since struggled for consistency in front of goal - although many would say he was Burnley's most influential striker in the first half of this campaign before Wood and Barnes found their feet.

Yet it appears to be the character of Crouch that has tempted his new manager into this move with Sean Dyche telling BBC Sport, "He has a hunger, we know he's a good character and he still has a desire. The main thing for me is having motivated people."

Dyche also confirmed that Vokes was ready for pastures new. He explained to the Burnley website, “He [Vokes] has not played as regularly lately and he was a little bit frustrated with that. He wanted a new challenge and this is an opportunity for him that could work out in many ways."

How many games Crouch plays and the number of goals he scores remains to be seen...but could his experiencing help the national treasure take his first step into coaching whilst at Burnley?