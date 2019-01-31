Newcastle United smash their record transfer fee for Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United paid £16 million for Michael Owen from Real Madrid back in 2005 in a move that did not work out for either party.

However, on Deadline Day Rafa Benitez got his number one target as the club confirmed Miguel Almiron had signed for £21 million.

Benitez gets his man

After a month of waiting and attempting to call Atlanta United's bluff on Almiron Newcastle managed to get their star signing over the line.

Almiron was voted into the MLS XI during his two seasons playing in the states and got into double figures for both goals and assists last season.

The Paraguayan international claimed he was happy to be on Tyneside and admitted Benitez was the main reason for joining the Magpies.

Building for the future

The 24-year old joins the Magpies on a five-and-a-half-year deal keeping him at the club until 2024.

Benitez pleaded with Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley all month for signings and have delivered with Almiron following Antonio Berecca who joined on loan from Monaco earlier today.

Almiron can play as a winger or a number 10 which he usually did so well for Atlanta for two seasons

Newcastle must try and build around Almiron in the next few transfer windows as well as ensuring Benitez has the opportunity to work with the talented attacker by tieing him down to a new contract.

Benitez happy the club listened to him

The Spaniard spoke of his delight to Newcastle's website about eventually getting his number one target: "I am pleased that the hard work behind the scenes has ended positively and I thank everyone for their efforts."

"We were following Miguel Almirón for a while, and we saw a player with some pace in attack, who can play behind the striker."

"We have someone who can score goals and give assists."

"We know that MLS is a different challenge to the Premier League but he has the potential to do what we are expecting, and what we need."

Almiron is up to the challenge

"From talking to the lad, you can tell that he is really focussed and wants to do well."

"He wants to be successful and he wants to help the team, to score goals and give assists if it is possible."

"His impact in MLS has been really good - he's been one of the best players this year - and hopefully he can give us more competition and more quality in the final third."

Almiron eager to get started with Newcastle

The Paraguayan international spoke after signing for the Magpies and was clearly happy to be on Tyneside and ready to help the team fight against relegation.

"I’m very happy and eager to start and to meet my new teammates."

"The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself were the main reasons why I am here now."

"I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me."

When asked about what made him want to join the Magpies Almiron gave an impressive answer as he spoke to the club's official website.

"I think everything."

"The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself."

"I think these were the main reasons why I am here now."