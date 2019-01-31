Liverpool left frustrated by Leicester draw as creativity remains the issue

As Jurgen Klopp’s former coach, mentor and general role model Wolfgang Frank used to say: "you never know how useful that point may prove to be". This can certainly be applied to a frustrating night at Anfield in which Liverpool will, initially anyway, feel disappointed to not have won a winnable game against Leicester City.

In the grand scheme of things, no one yet knows how valuable a point this could prove to be for Klopp’s side or conversely, how harmful were the two lost. It was apparent from the post match grievances that Liverpool missed a very good opportunity here to lay down a statement of intent and go seven points clear at the top.

Liverpool’s early start was not enough

And yet the point means that Liverpool are five points ahead of Manchester City and for that reason the past 48 hours must be considered profitable for Klopp and his players. However, when Sadio Mane scored with only three minutes on the clock, the home crowd got even giddier than they were prior to kickoff. There was a sense in the stadium that Liverpool could swat Leicester aside with ease, especially given that the visitors hadn’t had a clean touch of the ball between kickoff and Mane’s goal.

Liverpool though, like City the previous evening against Newcastle United, were unable to grow from their early opening goal. Rather than try and put the game to bed in the first quarter, they decided to seek control in terms of possession instead of the scoreline. Leicester were their for the taking; their sloppiness when in possession was exceptional, it was as if they detested touching the ball.

Between Mane’s goal and the 40th minute, the hosts mustered over 80 per cent possession; the issue was that it was just that, possession and little else. Kasper Schmeichel was not forced into any other meaningful saves and although the conditions were testing and the pitch was snowy and slippery, Liverpool were unable to turn their bundles of possession into anything meaningful.

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester found their feet and threatened on the counter

The only period of the game that Leicester dominated was the opening 20 minutes of the second half. Buoyed by Harry Maguire’s goal in the final knockings of first half stoppage time, Claude Puel’s side believed that they could push for another. For those 20 minutes or so, it was roles reversed as Liverpool struggled to find their feet whilst Leicester put the pressure on Alisson’s goal.

To say that there were chances a plenty would be incorrect, but Leicester certainly found themselves in good positions with Jamie Vardy acting as a spectre; a speedy somewhat isolated floating threat, but a threat nevertheless. Demarai Gray was nifty and capable of sending the Liverpool defence backpedalling and his sweeping balls into the penalty area were time after time testing but lacking a finishing touch.

Embed from Getty Images

Creativity remains the issue for Liverpool

Once Liverpool regained a foothold midway through the second half, everything came down to the search for the winner. But given the occasion, the consequences and the emotion, Liverpool struggled to create any clear goalscoring chances. It was not that Mo Salah, Mane and Robert Firmino were wasteful in front of goal but rather that they were not given the opportunity to be clinical. As has been the case with Liverpool in numerous instances this season, the pass before the final pass let them down.

Naby Keita grew into the match and was arguably substituted just as he was reaching his peak. Georginio Wijnaldum was metronomic in central midfield but was unable to release the killer forward passes. With Xherdan Shaqiri probably having his most disappointing match in a Liverpool shirt to date, it was once again down to the front three to create and finish their own chances; against a stubborn and wily Leicester defence it proved tough.

What didn’t help Liverpool in these situations was that the Anfield crowd – understandably, to an extent – threated and groaned, not only at a slightly ill-judged pass or movement but also the thought process that brought them about. It created an atmosphere of on edge in which any footballer will struggle to find confidence to play the perfect ball or create the ultimate goal. It was telling that Liverpool’s best chances came from crosses from the full backs.

Embed from Getty Images

Henderson fitted in well at right back

Playing as a full back for the first time was Jordan Henderson and deployed in an unusual position Liverpool’s captain performed very well. No one really knew how exactly Liverpool were going to line up when the teams were announced, but as time would tell Henderson was given the role of deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right.

It was a performance that will encourage Klopp to play Henderson in that position again given the injuries that he has to deal with at the back. Henderson was Liverpool’s most creative force as he both switched play with ease and linked up well with Wijnaldum to push Leicester back on the right side. His tackles were well timed and his harrying when out possession was infectious. His was a display to list amongst the positives that came from the evening.

Though this was an evening that for the first time it seemed Liverpool got stage fright. They had plenty of the ball but perhaps the size of the occasion restricted their performance. When challenging like Klopp’s side are, it will always be the emotion that is the biggest hurdle to clear and whether this point ends up being hugely valuable or not, it was a night when Liverpool were left frustrated.