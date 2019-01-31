AS Monaco agree loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Georges-Kévin N'Koudou

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they and AS Monaco have come to an agreement for the loan signing of Georges-Kévin N'Koudou.

The Frenchman joined Spurs back in 2016 but has failed to impress and joins the Ligue 1 strugglers for the rest of the season.

Despite outgoings from the Lilywhites this January transfer window we are yet to see an incoming and it is reported Spurs are unlikely to do so.

A risk which has no paid off

Georges-Kévin N'Koudou signed for Spurs in 2016 from Olympique de Marseille but since joining has only made 26 appearances for the Londoners.

In those 26 appearances, the 23-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net once in what has been an underwhelming Spurs career.

Last January, Burnley took N'Koudou on a half-season loan but again, the Frenchman failed to impress having only made eight appearances for the Clarets with no goals in return.

N'Koudou came off the bench two weeks ago when Spurs were away to Fulham, chasing the win and it was the winger who provided the match-winning assist as Harry Winks headed his cross beyond Sergio Rico to snatch the points late on.

However, the wideman is clearly not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the future as despite Tottenham's injury crisis the Argentine manager clearly believes he can work without N'Koudou in the squad.

N'Koudou delighted to be back

N'Koudou started out his professional career at FC Nantes before making the move to Marseille.

The 23-year-old told Monaco's Club website he was delighted to be back in France:

"I am very happy to be back in Ligue 1 and to get involved with AS Monaco. I look forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything on the field with this red and white jersey."

AS Monaco's Vice President, Vadim Vasilyev also added:

"Georges-Kévin N'Koudou is a player who has already proven himself in Ligue 1 with Nantes and especially Marseille. His speed and explosiveness will be an added strength for the team."

A good move for the youngster

Throughout his time in the Premier League, N'Koudou has appeared too lightweight to meet the physical demands of the league.

There are many players who share the same physical characteristics but find a way around it but that never happened with N'Koudou.

It never seemed like the Frenchman was ambitious enough to make it work at Spurs, yes he had a star-studded bench ahead of him but it did not look like he was willing to earn himself a place in the squad.

It is likely the north London side will offload N'Koudou permanently in the summer.