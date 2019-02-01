Dyche and Heaton nominated for Premier League Awards

It was only a handful of weeks ago that Burnley were looking strong favourites to be relegated. It appeared that Sean Dyche was fighting for his job and club captain Tom Heaton was considering leaving the club.

Now, the duo find themselves shortlisted for Premier League Awards after helping the Clarets win two and draw two of their four Premier League games in January.

Heaton return makes a big impact

With Joe Hart being favoured between the sticks and Nick Pope on his way back to the first team fold, opportunities were limited for Heaton who had experienced an unfortunate run of luck on his way to losing the number one spot.

Yet the fan favourite was given the nod against West Ham in Burnley's last game of 2018 after Hart had conceded five against Everton just a few days before. Heaton grabbed the opportunity with both hands to keep a valuable clean sheet.

Since then, Heaton recorded a clean sheet against Watford and conceded just four goals in three league games whilst also keeping out Barnsley in the FA Cup. He made 15 saves in the four league games during December.

Embed from Getty Images

Tough competition

The improvement at the back has undoubtedly played a large part in Burnley's improved form and they currently possess the longest undefeated streak other than Man United in the Premier League - and they were just seconds away from defeating their Lancashire rivals at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Yet Heaton faces stiff competition for the Player of the Month Award from the likes of Josh King, Alexandre Lacazette, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse.

Meanwhile, Dyche finds himself battling for the Manager of the Month Award against the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralph Hasenhuttl. Both bosses have transformed their respective clubs since joining them in recent weeks.