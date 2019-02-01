Cardiff City vs Bournemouth Preview: Can the Cherries build on huge win?

Cardiff City take on Bournemouth at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bluebirds come into this game after an emotional 2-1 defeat to Unai Emery's Arsenal on Tuesday night but the game was dedicated to Emiliano Sala.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of an amazing 4-0 demolition of Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

Can Cardiff turn things around

Cardiff are currently in very poor form which could be catastrophic in the Bluebird's bid to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Cardiff are now winless in over a month since an away win against Leicester City.

In that time Cardiff have only scored once, which was in the last game against Arsenal. This game could also set an unwanted record for the Bluebirds. If they fail to score, that'll make it three consecutive matches without a home goal, which will be the first time since 1957.

There is some hope though, 14 of Cardiff's 19 points this season have come at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Neil Warnock had this to say in his pre-match press conference about the lack of transfer activity following Sala's disappearance: "They didn't want to come after what's happened, so it has been a very difficult transfer window.

"We're in the Premier League, it's not all about money, it's all about trying to move mountains with a group of lads.

"We keep bouncing back after knocks. Whether it's good enough, who knows? It won't be for the lack of trying."

Can the Cherries build on mid-week victory

Bournemouth had a fantastic result in the midweek fixtures by beating Chelsea, 4-0. Hopefully, from a Cherries point of view, they can take that sort of form on the road, as they are currently on a seven-game losing streak away from home.

Bournemouth have also conceded a lot of goals on the road as well, only Fulham have conceded more goals in away games more than Bournemouth's 25.

They will be without, one of the young players of the season, David Brooks for this fixture who is now out for up to four weeks with an ankle injury. Hopefully, Josh King can fill in his shoes. The Norweigan international has been involved in four out of the last five goals scored by Bournemouth in the league.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe had this to say in his pre-match press conference: "The win against Chelsea will hopefully launch us into a new feeling that we can beat and compete against the top six.

"I think we have done that this year in terms of performances - the results haven't matched that.

"But first and foremost it is Cardiff...we just want to send all of our best wishes to Emiliano's family, Cardiff City supporters and everyone connected with the club. We are thinking of them during this time."

Team News

Harry Arter will be ineligible for this fixture because he is not allowed to play against his parent club.

Josh Murphy and Victor Camarasa could return after missing the Arsenal game.

As previously mentioned Brooks is out injured. Callum Wilson will also be out after undergoing surgery. Dominic Solanke could make his debut after recovering from a hamstring problem.