Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview: Magpies looking to cause another upset after Tuesday's shock victory over City

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 12:30 kick-off.

Spurs came from behind again on Wednesday to complete a second-half comeback against Watford.

The standout result from the midweek fixtures was without a doubt Newcastle's victory over Manchester City on Tuesday.

The two sides met on the opening weekend of the season which saw Spurs prevail as 2-1 victors.

Successful starts to the week

For the fifth consecutive game, Spurs found themselves behind at half-time on Wednesday after Craig Cathcart's header put the Hornets ahead.

However, for just the second time in those five games, the Lilywhites were able to overturn the deficit to clinch all three points.

Heung-min Son brought Spurs back into the game with 10 minutes to go and then Fernando Llorente made up for his earlier missed chances to snatch the points with a late header.

A huge victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men who had endured a torrid week after back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Rafa Benitez's side pulled off the shock result of game week 24 as they too overturned their first-half deficit.

Sergio Aguero put the visitors ahead inside 30-seconds but goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie saw the Magpies dent City's title charge.

The three points took United up to 14th spot and five points clear of the relegation zone - providing them a bit of breathing space.

Team news

Heung-min Son marked his return to Spurs with a goal on Wednesday and is expected to start again on Saturday after his impressive comeback.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain out through their long-term injuries as well as Ben Davies.

Moussa Sissoko is expected to start against his former side after the Frenchman returned to first-team action against Watford.

As for Benitez's side, Mohamed Diamé has returned to first-team training but the Spaniard said Diamé is not ready to return for Spurs.

Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-yueng, Rob Elliot and Jonjo Shelvey are all unavailable but could return for their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Poch full of praise for Benitez

Ahead of the clash the Tottenham manager held his pre-match press conference at Hotspur Way.

The 46-year-old spoke of his admiration for his opposing manager:

"I don’t want to talk about resources of another club. They broke the record of the club. They signed Almerion and another.

"Benitez is one of the best coaches in the world and he’s doing a fantastic job with limited resources," he said.

Much like Spurs, the Magpies have lacked incoming players, however, they broke their transfer record through the £21M signing of Miguel Almirón.

"I think we all complain, that is in our nature, all the coaches and we are so ambitious and never are completely happy," Pochettino added.