(Photo: Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby)

 As it happend: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United: Son strikes late to move Spurs up to second in the Premier League table

Follow text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12:30 pm GMT.

Full-time
Full-time
Well in the end Spurs got the win thanks to a bad mistake from Dubravka who failed to deal with Sons shot. The win means that Spurs move up to second in the Premier Legaue table.
Full-time
90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United.
90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.
89' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Son is replaced by Eric Dier.
86' - Newcastle United substitution: Ritchie is replaced by Barecca.
Goal Spurs - Son
83' - Goal for Spurs! Son scores the opening goal. LLorente controlled the ball on his chest for Son, whose shot from outside the box somehow squeezes its way past Dubravka.
82' - Newcastle United substitution: Atsu is replaced by Kenedy.
78' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Lamela is replaced by Danny Rose.
71' - What a chance for Llorente! A brilliant cross from Eriksen found the big striker in loads of space in the box but he put his header well wide when he should have at least hit the target.
67' - Newcastle go down the other end and produce a big moment themselves as Perez's effort was well-saved by Lloris from the edge of the box.
65' - Off the line! Schar clears the ball of the line as Eriksens flicked effort from a corner was destined for the back of the net. In the same attack Yedlin is booked for a deliberate handball.
60' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Lucas is replaced by Llorente.
51' - Off the post! Rondon's goalbound header from a Yedlin cross came back of the post with Lloris beaten. So unlucky their the visitors.
49' - Spurs go close at the start of the second half as Sanchez sees a header from a Lamela corner go just wide of the goal.
46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!
Half-time
Newcastle also deserve credit as they have defended well in the first half and also look dangerous when they do decide to go forward. What will happen in the second half? Stay tuned to find out as we bring you the news in a few minutes time!
Half-time
Well Spurs have had enough clear cut chances to be winning the game but so far they havent taken their chances. Lucas and Lamela were guilty of missing their biggest chances in the first half.
Half-time
45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to signal the end of the first half. Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Newcastle United.
45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.
38' - Spurs go close again to taking the lead as an Eriksen corner found its way to Sissoko on the edge of the box, who vollyed the ball towards goal but Dubravka was equal to the shot to keep it out of the net.
29' - Finally Newcastle show signs of intent going forward as Rondon saw his goalbound shot well blocked by Eriksen in the box.
24' - Off the bar! Spurs come within inches of taking the lead as a good cross into the box from Vertonghen found Lamela in the box but the wingers header came back off the bar. Spurs have upped the tempo of their passing in the last few minutes.
17' - What a miss from Lucas! Finally the first chance of the game comes and it really should have been 1-0 to Spurs as a cross from Lamela found Lucas in loads of space in the box but somehow he put his header wide of the goal with the goal at his mercy. Massive let off for Newcastle!
6' - It's attack versus defence so far as Spurs have started on the front foot without creating any clear cut chances as the Newcastle defence have stood strong so far.
Kick-off
1' - Referee Andre Marriner blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on at Wembley!
Substitutes
Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Llorente.


Newcastle United substitutes: Woodman, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Barreca, Kenedy, Joselu.

Starting Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas, Son.


Newcastle United starting XI: Dúbravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Pérez, Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu; Rondón.

Live commentary will continue around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the latest team news. 
Benitez quotes
The Newcastle manager also spoke to the media and talked about their new record signing, Miguel Almirón:

"We are signing 2 players without experience in the PL. We know it may take some time.

"We are signing Almiron for not just this month, even if we need him now, he is here for 5 years. He can play in different positions, as a No 10 & a winger, & he has pace."

Pochettino quotes
Ahead of Saturday's meeting, Pochettino spoke to the media:

"In reality? If you see the table, of course, we are there, there’s a lot of games to play and then it’s about if we are going to achieve that or if we work for that.

"Tomorrow we will try to win the three points and the next the same and then we will see if we can win the Premier League."

Paul DummettKi Sung-yuengRob Elliot and Jonjo Shelvey also remain out of the Spurs clash but Benitez hopes some of them will be able to return for their next Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers
As for the visitors, Mohamed Diamé will not be fit enough to feature at Wembley despite returning to first-team training this week. 
Moussa Sissoko is expected to be fit enough to feature against his old side. 
Ben Davies is also out of the clash after picking up a groin injury in the Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Team news
Spurs are still without two of their main men in Harry Kane and Dele Alli as the two continue their rehabilitation from their long-term injuries. 
Spurs travelled up to Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season which saw the Londoners take all three points back to the capital. Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli both got on the scoresheet to prevail 2-1 winners. 
The Magpies also go into the game on the back of a victory. Rafa Benitez's side pulled off the week's shock result after coming from behind to beat Manchester CitySalomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie scored second-half goals to see Newcastle rise to 14th spot. 
Late goals from Heung-min Son and Fernando Llorente clinched the points for Spurs on the night where Chelsea received a humbling 4-0 defeat away to A.F.C. Bournemouth
Spurs go into the game on the back of a late victory against Watford. The Lilywhites went into the break behind for the fifth game in a row but as they did at Craven Cottage were able to turn around the deficit. 
Hello and welcome!
Hellow and welcome to VAVEL UK's live score commentary of this Premier League clash as Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium just days after Spurs' late victory against Watford on Wednesday.
