Burnley 1-1 Southampton: Late Barnes penalty rescues a point for Clarets

Ashley Barnes' last gasp penalty has salvaged a point for Burnley, in a game that saw Clarets second-best for large parts.

This result sees both sides remain outside of the relegation zone by five points, although it will be Ralph Hassnehuttl's Southampton who will feel they should've won the game.

The story of the match

In the early stages, neither side were shy to get forward.

Southampton got numbers over on the Clarets inside the first minute, before Matt Targett’s cross was blocked by James Tarkowski.

This was then followed by two half-chances for Barnes, who was unable to make anything of Dwight McNeil’s early crosses down the left flank.

Targett again played a menacing ball in behind the Burnley's backline inside the opening 10 minutes, before the home-sides former number nine, Danny Ings, fired straight at the in from Tom Heaton from close range – a ferocious start.

The game then settled into a slower rhythm, although it was the away side dominating the vast majority of the possession, pressing Burnley high and looking the most likely for an early breakthrough.

Targett was flying forward down the left, whilst Callum Slattery showed his attacking intent down the right. This mixed with the pace of Ings and Redmond saw the Clarets defence struggling, and Turf Moor faithful quickly silenced.

On his return to Sean Dyche’s Burnley, Ings then had to be substituted due to injury – possibly a relief for the home sides backline following his bright start.

Into the latter stages of the half, the Clarets grew more into the game. Barnes had another half-chance from a corner before Chris Wood linked up brilliantly with McNeil to work an opening, which the New Zealand international fired well over the bar. The Turf Moor crowd were awoken.

The most controversial decision of the half then followed as Barnes went through one-on-one with Alex McCarthy, before toeing the ball past the ‘keeper and going down to the ground.

A pause by Anthony Taylor, before a yellow card is awarded to the Burnley forward, who was livid with the decision.

Hassenhuttl’s men started the second half in a similar fashion to the first and mustered up the best chance of the game thus far just minutes in.

James Ward-Prowse’s corner was whipped into the area before a number of players jumped for the same ball, which was headed towards goal and cleared off the line by Phil Bardsley.

Stuart Armstrong's header was then well-saved by Heaton, as the Saints again looked by far the most likely to break the deadlock.

The saints then got the goal that their efforts undoubtedly warranted.

Nathan Redmond picked the ball up midway inside the Burnley half, with simply way too much time than he should’ve been allowed, before nicking the ball past Jack Cork and firing low past Heaton.

Dyche will be furious with his sides defensive efforts for the goal, as it was simply too easy for the English forward to pick to ball up, drive into space and fire home.

The immediate response of Burnley was minuscule, and if anybody looked most likely to get the second goal, it was the visitors, as they continued to get forward in numbers and put pressure in the Lancashire sides’ backline.

Peter Crouch was introduced for his debut with just under 15 minutes to play – a substitution which fired the Burnley fans back into life.

The home sides best chance of the game immediately followed as Barnes found himself one-on-one with McCarthy, although the ‘keeper spread himself well to deny Burnley’s number 10.

Barnes then came even closer, as he made the most of a half chance by turning and volleying the ball that was dropping over his shoulder onto the crossbar as a relieved McCarthy just stood and watched.

Deep into stoppage time, with the game seemingly dead, Burnley were then awarded a penalty.

A long ball into the area bounced off Slattery's arm, awarding Barnes with the chance to finally get his goal.

The forward stepped up and fired past McCarthy, giving the home side a point with virtually the last kick of the game and leaving the Saints heartbroken.

Takeaways from the match

Hassenhuttl’s attacking intent

Upon his arrival at St Mary’s, many Southampton fans wouldn’t have heard of Hassenhuttl, and simply had to go off his nickname, ‘Klopp of the Alpes’, in order to gain an understanding of his style of play.

It’s fair to say that the former RB Leipzig manager is living up to this nickname, as even away from home against relegation rivals, he looked to set his side up to attack at all times.

Heaton number one

The signing of Joe Hart at the start of the season raised many question marks at Turf Moor as to who would take the number one shirt. Heaton is now back from injury and followed up a very impressive display at Old Trafford in the week with another solid performance here.

In neither of these games Burnley have managed to keep a clean sheet, although do look more solid defensively, and will fancy their chances of picking up more points than the teams around them should Heaton remain in the form.

Saints have more than enough quality to survive

At the start of the season, many considered this much-weakened Southampton squad as a strong relegation candidate.

A change of manager early in the campaign certainly seems to have worked perfectly, as the Saints now look stronger at the back, as well as hungry, determined and creative going forward.

It is fair to say that Hassenhuttl is getting the best out of almost all of his players, and should this continue, the south-coasters will have more than enough quality to remain outside the relegation zone.

Southampton were very unlucky not to take all three points from today's game.