Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United team news

Newcastle United face a second top three side in the space of five days as they face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

It is an hour until we get underway at the national stadium and the team news for the Magpies has been announced.

Miguel Almiron could not make his debut today as he is still yet to collect his work permit from Paris.

Newcastle lineup: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schär, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu, Perez; Rondon.

Benitez keeps the faith

Rafa Benitez has kept the same team that beat Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Matt Ritchie keeps his place at left-wingback with new signing Antonio Barreca getting a place on the bench as he looks to make his debut.

Benitez has kept with the same five at the back formation which has seen his side win back-to-back games and thus moved up to 14th in the Premier League.

Sean Longstaff starts against yet another one of the big six having already played against Liverpool, Chelsea and City.

Rondon the key man

Salomon Rondon put in a Man of the match performance against the champions earlier this week and the Magpies will need their number nine to dominate the Spurs defence to get a positive result.

The Venezuelan international bullied Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the air at St James' Park which allowed players like Christian Atsu and Ayoze Perez to get in behind and further up the pitch.

The Magpies will look to sit deep and soak up the pressure and then hit Rondon with long balls for him to hold up and bring others into the game.

A settled side

It seems that Benitez may have found his best XI, except for Paul Dummett and Mo Diame.

The Spaniard has stuck with the core group of the starting eleven for a number of games now as they continue to give everything for their manager.

Isaac Hayden was set to leave on Deadline Day but Newcastle's loan bid to sign Andreas Samaris fell through with the midfielder opting to stay in Portugal.

However, Hayden has put in some stellar performances in recent weeks earning plaudits from fans who expected the midfielder to be only third or fourth choice.